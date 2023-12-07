Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Royal Winter Star Path duties & rewards

Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Royal Winter Star Path duties & rewardsDisney / Gameloft
Looking to grab all the rewards from the new Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Winter Star Path? Well, here are all the duties, how to complete them, and their rewards.
Despite all the new quests provided in the latest update, along with the added recipes, regions, and characters, Gameloft hasn’t forgotten about the Star Path. This time, it provides a variety of new seasonal items from Christmas to adorable character costumes.
However, in recent Star Paths, the game has taken to simply giving players a clue regarding how to complete the tasks. Naturally, this leaves plenty of room for confusion. So, with that in mind, here’s how to complete all Royal Winter Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How to complete all Royal Winter Star Path duties
There are plenty of Royal Winter Star Path duties to complete, and some can be tougher than others. So, all the ones we’ve come across are below. When more are revealed, we’ll update this article, so be sure to check back soon if there’s one you’re stuck on.
|Royal Winter Star Path duties
|How to complete
|Rewards
|Do some magical weed removal
|Clear 30 Night Thorns
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Go fish!
|Catch 30 fish
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Finish some royal work
|Complete 10 Dreamlight Duties
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Spend time with a magical mentor
|Hang out with Merlin for 15 minutes
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Give a Villager something they love
|Give any villagers four of their favorite items
|20 Royal Winter Tokens
|Go mine
|Mine 30 rock spots
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Build Stuff!
|Craft any five items in a crafting station
|15 Royal Winter Tokens
|Harvest some red bush berries
|Harvest 50 raspberries
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Cook some one-ingredient meals
|Cook 10 one-star dishes
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Make small talk with your villagers
|Have two daily discussions with any villagers
|20 Royal Winter Tokens
|Eat some fairly simple meals
|Eat 15 two-star or three-star meals
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Fish for a “deeply musical” fish
|Catch 10 Bass
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Complete some royal work
|Complete 10 Dreamlight Duties
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Spend time with a silly stall owner
|Hang out with Goofy for 15 minutes
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Delight a robot with his favorite gifts
|Give WALL-E four of his favorite items
|20 Royal Winter Tokens
|Work a shift at Chez Remy
|Serve two meals at Chez Remy
|15 Royal Winter Tokens
|Mine some precious stones
|Mine 25 Gems of any kind
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Forage for blue blooms
|Pick up 30 blue flowers
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Show your critters some love
|Pet any critter companion you have equipped
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Chat with the Valley’s sharpest business duck
|Have two daily discussion with Scrooge McDuck
|20 Royal Winter Tokens
|Collect something Scrooge would like in his pool
|Collect 10,000 Star Coins
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Fish for an Arendellian favorite
|Catch 10 Herring
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Hang out with a marvelous Madrigal
|Hang out with Mirabel for 15 minutes
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Give a sweet and speedy villager her favorite gifts
|Give Vanellope five of her favorite items
|20 Royal Winter Tokens
|Feed customers at Chez Remy
|Serve three meals at the restaurant
|15 Royal Winter Tokens
|Mine some red gems
|Mine 10 red gems
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Gather white blooms
|Collect 30 white flowers
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Chat with a nautical enchantress
|Have two daily discussions with Ursula
|20 Royal Winter Tokens
|Pull some “nighttime” weeds
|Remove 40 Night Thorns
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Go fish for something red with claws
|Catch 5 Lobster or Crab
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Hang out with an ice-harvesting loner
|Hang out with Kristoff for 30 minutes
|10 Royal Winter Tokens
|Give a frosty princess her favorite gifts
|Give Elsa five of her favorite gifts
|20 Royal Winter Tokens
|Help Remy wait some tables
|Serve four dishes at Chez Remy
|15 Royal Winter Tokens
So, there you have it, those are all the Royal Winter Star Path duties, how to complete them, and their rewards. While choosing which item you want to purchase next, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:
