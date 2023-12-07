Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Royal Winter Star Path duties & rewards

Looking to grab all the rewards from the new Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Winter Star Path? Well, here are all the duties, how to complete them, and their rewards.

Despite all the new quests provided in the latest update, along with the added recipes, regions, and characters, Gameloft hasn’t forgotten about the Star Path. This time, it provides a variety of new seasonal items from Christmas to adorable character costumes.

However, in recent Star Paths, the game has taken to simply giving players a clue regarding how to complete the tasks. Naturally, this leaves plenty of room for confusion. So, with that in mind, here’s how to complete all Royal Winter Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete all Royal Winter Star Path duties

Disney / Gameloft The Royal Winter Star Path is now available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

There are plenty of Royal Winter Star Path duties to complete, and some can be tougher than others. So, all the ones we’ve come across are below. When more are revealed, we’ll update this article, so be sure to check back soon if there’s one you’re stuck on.

Royal Winter Star Path duties How to complete Rewards Do some magical weed removal Clear 30 Night Thorns 10 Royal Winter Tokens Go fish! Catch 30 fish 10 Royal Winter Tokens Finish some royal work Complete 10 Dreamlight Duties 10 Royal Winter Tokens Spend time with a magical mentor Hang out with Merlin for 15 minutes 10 Royal Winter Tokens Give a Villager something they love Give any villagers four of their favorite items 20 Royal Winter Tokens Go mine Mine 30 rock spots 10 Royal Winter Tokens Build Stuff! Craft any five items in a crafting station 15 Royal Winter Tokens Harvest some red bush berries Harvest 50 raspberries 10 Royal Winter Tokens Cook some one-ingredient meals Cook 10 one-star dishes 10 Royal Winter Tokens Make small talk with your villagers Have two daily discussions with any villagers 20 Royal Winter Tokens Eat some fairly simple meals Eat 15 two-star or three-star meals 10 Royal Winter Tokens Fish for a “deeply musical” fish Catch 10 Bass 10 Royal Winter Tokens Complete some royal work Complete 10 Dreamlight Duties 10 Royal Winter Tokens Spend time with a silly stall owner Hang out with Goofy for 15 minutes 10 Royal Winter Tokens Delight a robot with his favorite gifts Give WALL-E four of his favorite items 20 Royal Winter Tokens Work a shift at Chez Remy Serve two meals at Chez Remy 15 Royal Winter Tokens Mine some precious stones Mine 25 Gems of any kind 10 Royal Winter Tokens Forage for blue blooms Pick up 30 blue flowers 10 Royal Winter Tokens Show your critters some love Pet any critter companion you have equipped 10 Royal Winter Tokens Chat with the Valley’s sharpest business duck Have two daily discussion with Scrooge McDuck 20 Royal Winter Tokens Collect something Scrooge would like in his pool Collect 10,000 Star Coins 10 Royal Winter Tokens Fish for an Arendellian favorite Catch 10 Herring 10 Royal Winter Tokens Hang out with a marvelous Madrigal Hang out with Mirabel for 15 minutes 10 Royal Winter Tokens Give a sweet and speedy villager her favorite gifts Give Vanellope five of her favorite items 20 Royal Winter Tokens Feed customers at Chez Remy Serve three meals at the restaurant 15 Royal Winter Tokens Mine some red gems Mine 10 red gems 10 Royal Winter Tokens Gather white blooms Collect 30 white flowers 10 Royal Winter Tokens Chat with a nautical enchantress Have two daily discussions with Ursula 20 Royal Winter Tokens Pull some “nighttime” weeds Remove 40 Night Thorns 10 Royal Winter Tokens Go fish for something red with claws Catch 5 Lobster or Crab 10 Royal Winter Tokens Hang out with an ice-harvesting loner Hang out with Kristoff for 30 minutes 10 Royal Winter Tokens Give a frosty princess her favorite gifts Give Elsa five of her favorite gifts 20 Royal Winter Tokens Help Remy wait some tables Serve four dishes at Chez Remy 15 Royal Winter Tokens

So, there you have it, those are all the Royal Winter Star Path duties, how to complete them, and their rewards. While choosing which item you want to purchase next, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

