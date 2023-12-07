GamingDisney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Royal Winter Star Path duties & rewards

Jessica Filby
Disney Dreamlight Valley Winter Star pathDisney / Gameloft

Looking to grab all the rewards from the new Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Winter Star Path? Well, here are all the duties, how to complete them, and their rewards.

Despite all the new quests provided in the latest update, along with the added recipes, regions, and characters, Gameloft hasn’t forgotten about the Star Path. This time, it provides a variety of new seasonal items from Christmas to adorable character costumes.

However, in recent Star Paths, the game has taken to simply giving players a clue regarding how to complete the tasks. Naturally, this leaves plenty of room for confusion. So, with that in mind, here’s how to complete all Royal Winter Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Article continues after ad

How to complete all Royal Winter Star Path duties

Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path DutiesDisney / Gameloft
The Royal Winter Star Path is now available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

There are plenty of Royal Winter Star Path duties to complete, and some can be tougher than others. So, all the ones we’ve come across are below. When more are revealed, we’ll update this article, so be sure to check back soon if there’s one you’re stuck on.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Royal Winter Star Path dutiesHow to completeRewards
Do some magical weed removalClear 30 Night Thorns10 Royal Winter Tokens
Go fish!Catch 30 fish10 Royal Winter Tokens
Finish some royal workComplete 10 Dreamlight Duties10 Royal Winter Tokens
Spend time with a magical mentorHang out with Merlin for 15 minutes10 Royal Winter Tokens
Give a Villager something they loveGive any villagers four of their favorite items20 Royal Winter Tokens
Go mineMine 30 rock spots10 Royal Winter Tokens
Build Stuff!Craft any five items in a crafting station15 Royal Winter Tokens
Harvest some red bush berriesHarvest 50 raspberries10 Royal Winter Tokens
Cook some one-ingredient mealsCook 10 one-star dishes10 Royal Winter Tokens
Make small talk with your villagersHave two daily discussions with any villagers20 Royal Winter Tokens
Eat some fairly simple mealsEat 15 two-star or three-star meals10 Royal Winter Tokens
Fish for a “deeply musical” fishCatch 10 Bass10 Royal Winter Tokens
Complete some royal workComplete 10 Dreamlight Duties10 Royal Winter Tokens
Spend time with a silly stall ownerHang out with Goofy for 15 minutes10 Royal Winter Tokens
Delight a robot with his favorite giftsGive WALL-E four of his favorite items20 Royal Winter Tokens
Work a shift at Chez RemyServe two meals at Chez Remy15 Royal Winter Tokens
Mine some precious stonesMine 25 Gems of any kind10 Royal Winter Tokens
Forage for blue bloomsPick up 30 blue flowers10 Royal Winter Tokens
Show your critters some lovePet any critter companion you have equipped10 Royal Winter Tokens
Chat with the Valley’s sharpest business duckHave two daily discussion with Scrooge McDuck20 Royal Winter Tokens
Collect something Scrooge would like in his poolCollect 10,000 Star Coins10 Royal Winter Tokens
Fish for an Arendellian favoriteCatch 10 Herring10 Royal Winter Tokens
Hang out with a marvelous MadrigalHang out with Mirabel for 15 minutes10 Royal Winter Tokens
Give a sweet and speedy villager her favorite giftsGive Vanellope five of her favorite items20 Royal Winter Tokens
Feed customers at Chez RemyServe three meals at the restaurant15 Royal Winter Tokens
Mine some red gemsMine 10 red gems10 Royal Winter Tokens
Gather white bloomsCollect 30 white flowers10 Royal Winter Tokens
Chat with a nautical enchantressHave two daily discussions with Ursula20 Royal Winter Tokens
Pull some “nighttime” weedsRemove 40 Night Thorns10 Royal Winter Tokens
Go fish for something red with clawsCatch 5 Lobster or Crab10 Royal Winter Tokens
Hang out with an ice-harvesting lonerHang out with Kristoff for 30 minutes10 Royal Winter Tokens
Give a frosty princess her favorite giftsGive Elsa five of her favorite gifts20 Royal Winter Tokens
Help Remy wait some tablesServe four dishes at Chez Remy15 Royal Winter Tokens

So, there you have it, those are all the Royal Winter Star Path duties, how to complete them, and their rewards. While choosing which item you want to purchase next, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

Article continues after ad

How to unlock Gaston in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Rapunzel | How to unlock Eve | Royal Hourglass: How to unlock & use | All Dreamlight Valley & Eternity Isle meals | How to Complete The Port of Many Worlds & access Eternity Isle | How to add and remove villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Jack Skellington | How to use ValleyVerse | Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | When to find every critter | How to find Matryoshka dolls

Related Topics

About The Author

Jessica Filby

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Senior Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. You can find her covering everything from Minecraft, CoD, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Pokemon Go and more. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com