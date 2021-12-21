Gang Beasts control guide for Xbox, PS4, & PC

Gang Beasts has gained popularity for being one of the most played party games since its release. Since it’s available on multiple platforms, here’s a list of controls to help you master the game on Xbox, PS4 and PC.

Since its original release on PC in 2014, Gang Beasts has gained popularity with its four-player mayhem as it places you against your friends with wacky movements and insane fighting maps.

However, if you’re new and you’re not familiar with the game’s controls, you’re probably ready to figure it out so you can smash your friends into the nearest spikes or knock them completely off the map.

Gang Beast controls for Xbox

The guide for controls on Xbox applies to both the console, as well as if you use the Xbox controller on your PC instead of your keyboard.

Jump: A

A Run: A (Hold while pressing a direction)

A (Hold while pressing a direction) Sit: A (Hold while staying still)

A (Hold while staying still) Kick: X

X Lie down: X (Hold)

X (Hold) Duck: B

B Crawl: B (Hold)

B (Hold) Headbutt: B

B Lift: Y

Y Taunt: Y

Y Left punch/grab: LB

LB Right punch/grab: RB

On top of these controls, you can use the D-Pad to change your camera angle, as well as RT to switch your focus when spectating.

Gang Beasts controls on PC keyboard

One thing to note about playing Gang Beasts with your PC’s keyboard is that if you’re not using a mechanical keyboard you will not be able to press three keys at a time — something that is sometimes needed to beat your opponent.

Aside from that, the keyboard does have some advantages when you’re playing alone that we’ll go over.

Movement: WASD

WASD Jump: Space bar

Space bar Run: Space bar (Hold while pressing a direction)

Space bar (Hold while pressing a direction) Sit: Space bar (Hold while staying still)

Space bar (Hold while staying still) Kick: M

M Lie down: M (Hold)

down: M (Hold) Duck: Ctrl

Ctrl Crawl: Ctrl (Hold)

Ctrl (Hold) Headbutt: Ctrl

Ctrl Lift: Shift

Shift Taunt: Shift

Shift Left punch/grab: , key or left mouse button

, key or left mouse button Right punch/grab: . key or right mouse button

Here are the PC/keyboard-exclusive bindings:

Next camera angle: Right arrow key

Right arrow key Previous camera angle: Left arrow key

Left arrow key Speed up game: + key (can be pressed repeatedly)

+ key (can be pressed repeatedly) Slow down game: – key (can be pressed repeatedly)

– key (can be pressed repeatedly) Revert to standard speed: 0

0 Spawn pushing or pulling force: 1~2 keys

1~2 keys Spawn props: 3~7 keys

3~7 keys Spawn opponents: Shift or Ctrl with numbers 1~8

Shift or Ctrl with numbers 1~8 Toggle day and night: F1

Gang Beasts controls on Playstation 4

Controls for the game on the PlayStation 4 are a bit different from the Xbox. Here is the layout:

Jump : X

: X Run: X (Hold while pressing a direction)

X (Hold while pressing a direction) Sit: X (Hold while staying still)

X (Hold while staying still) Kick: Square

Square Lie down: Square (Hold)

Square (Hold) Duck: Circle

Circle Crawl: Circle (Hold)

Circle (Hold) Headbutt: Circle

Circle Lift: Triangle

Triangle Taunt: Triangle

Triangle Left punch/grab: L1

L1 Right punch/grab: R1

Combo moves for Gang Beasts on all platforms

There are quite a few combo moves that you can learn in the game, but we’re going to list a few to get you started in the game.

Dropkick: Press jump, then tap kick

Press jump, then tap kick Climb: Grab using both arms, then press jump

Grab using both arms, then press jump Backflip: Press jump, then hold kick

Press jump, then hold kick Powerslide: Hold kick and crawl while holding a direction

Now that you know your way around the controls for the popular party game, head over to our guides hub to find your way around tons of other popular games.