Diablo 4 plagued with ‘constant’ PC crashes following new update

Diablo 4’s latest patch is causing frequent crashes for PC users. Blizzard has responded to the issue and is working on a fix.

Diablo 4 patch 2.0.4 dropped on October 29, 2024, and it includes a tonne of fixes to Vessel of Hatred and base game content. The new Spiritborn class, Mercenaries, and the Kurast Undercity all got some polish in the new update.

Unfortunately, as is often the case with Diablo 4 patches, there have been some unintended consequences. Players on PC have been reporting consistent crashes since the latest update went live.

“I’ve never had any crashes, and now I can’t even play for 2 minutes,” relayed Reddit user Hordsak in a thread discussing the issue. Many other players have come forward with similar problems, all of which seem to be linked to the 2.0.4 update.

The frequency of the crashes is the biggest obstacle for PC players hoping to play Diablo 4 following the patch. “I’ve played about 5 minutes since the patch and the game already crashed twice,” one user relayed. “Completely unplayable. Immediate crash the first mob I hit,” another replied.

At the very least, Blizzard is aware of the issue. Diablo 4’s Global Director of Community Adam Fletcher took to X to address the PC crashes and let players know that a solution is in the works.

On top of this announcement, Fletcher added a potential workaround for the issue while Blizzard explores the problem further. However, multiple users have reported the fix as unreliable.

On the original Reddit thread discussing the PC crashes, players have suggested that turning off NVIDIA’s DLSS seems to reduce, or stop them outright. “Turning off DLSS stopped the crashes for me,” one advised. “This also seems to work for me, I disabled DLSS, and no crashes so far,” another replied.

As players wait for when Blizzard implements a more permanent solution to Diablo 4’s current PC crashes, this appears to be a method worth trying for now.