Where to find Halls of the Damned dungeon in Diablo 4

Diablo 4’s Halls of the Damned dungeon is a popular hotspot for player activity. If you’re awaiting your first visit and don’t know where it is, our devilish guide will fill in some blanks as the end reward is very much worth it.

Dungeons provide players with the opportunity to go off the beaten path and put Diablo 4’s main mission content to the side for the time being. They are mini, loot-filled levels packed with monsters and treasure.

With well over 100 to explore in the game, you’d be forgiven for missing some. One that you can easily miss is the Halls of the Damned dungeon. You shouldn’t though, as it’s got a tasty reward tucked away that you need to acquire and add to your inventory.

Blizzard Entertainment The Halls of the Damned is worth the price of admission.

Halls of the Damned dungeon location in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 players can find the Halls of the Damned dungeon in Kehjistan. It’s right along the Eastern border of the Scouring Sands area and is tucked away in its own little mini-shortcut.

Once you’ve found the location, head inside, and do the usual business that you’d need to do inside of any dungeon you come across. Kill enemies, head further inside the sanctum, kill the boss waiting at the end, and collect your reward.

Halls of the Damned reward

Your reward for surviving this gauntlet and cleaning out the dungeon in its entirety is Diablo 4’s Aspect of Disobedience.

It’s a Legendary Aspect with these official stats: “You gain 0.25% increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to 25.00%.”

This handy piece of loot is compatible with all classes and is a great defensive item that rewards you for being aggressive.

Blizzard’s Diablo 4 has tons of other gameplay features and fun activities to engage with. If you’re interested to hear more about the RPG title, we have tons of guides for you:

