When is Diablo Immortal Season 13? Start times, Battle Pass details & more

Diablo Immortal Season 13 is now with us. Here’s when it goes live and what to expect from Battle Pass in Season 13, known as Knights Penitent.

Diablo Immortal‘s next season is coming with an all-new Battle Pass. The game‘s next update will be called Knights Penitent and will add some new features and rewards while fans of the franchise eagerly await Diablo 4 which is coming in June.

As Diablo 3 gets ready to deliver its final season, the free-to-play Diablo Immortal should provide lots of demon-slaying action for those who are between Diablo games. Here’s everything there is to know about Diablo Immortal Season 13.

Contents

Blizzard Diablo Immortal is still going strong.

When does Diablo Immortal Season 13 start?

Knights Penitent will release on May 9 or 10, 2023, depending on your timezone.

There will be server maintenance starting on May 9, from 5 PM – 7 PM PDT for Oceania, China, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe Servers, and on May 10, from 1 AM – 3 AM PDT for servers in the Americas.

After the maintenance has concluded, the Knights Penitent Battle pass should be live.

Diablo Immortal Season 13: New features

Season 13 will introduce a new boss rush mode called the Helliquary Gauntlet where the ten players who are able to beat all bosses the quickest each week will be rewarded with an exclusive avatar frame – but on a temporary basis. The players that are able to maintain their position in the top ten throughout the season will be able to hold on to that frame and keep it.

The update will also add more balance adjustments including to the Accursed Towers mode. Finally, the Fractured Plane mode is coming back and will let players explore that content in its entirety.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Battle Pass: Knights Penitent

Like previous Seasons, the Battle Pass for Season 13 of Diablo Immortal hosts 40 ranks worth of challenges and rewards, such as Legendary Gems, Crests, Hilts, and more.

Once again, Blizzard is offering two paid versions – but both are optional. Players can upgrade their Battle Pass for the full duration of the season to the Empowered Battle Pass, or the more expensive Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.

The Empowered Battle Pass includes all rank rewards from the free Battle Pass but purchasing it also gives players access to an Empowered track. This gives users an extra reward per rank. Those who upgrade will also gain access to seasonal cosmetics. Some will unlock at rank one while the rest will become available at rank 40.

The Collector’s Empowered version of the Season 13 Battle Pass gives you access to everything above but also offers a ten-rank boost to those who upgrade – making progression easier.

That’s everything we know so far. Looking to stay a step ahead of the competition? Be sure to check out our other Diablo Immortal guides:

Demon Hunter builds | Best Barbarian builds | Best Necromancer builds | Best Wizard builds | Best Monk Builds | Best Crusader builds | Diablo Immortal Paragon level guide | Best builds for all character classes in Season 2 | Diablo Immortal tier lists | Diablo Immortal Shadow War guide