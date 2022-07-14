Diablo Immortal Paragon level guide: How to level up, World Paragon System & more

Sourav Banik . 1 hour ago

In Diablo Immortal, Paragon leveling starts after an adventurer hits the level cap of 60. It helps to increase skills and attributes and here’s how you can do it.

Paragon in Diablo Immortal is an advanced endgame leveling system that helps to unlock specialized skills, attributes, and more. You get to unlock this system once you’ve defeated Skarn and completed the RPG‘s campaign.

The system may seem complicated at first as it doesn’t grant normal level-ups. Instead, you’ll earn Paragon Levels and our handy guide has all the information you need.

Blizzard Entertainment Paragon Trees grant special attributes in Diablo Immortal.

How does the Paragon system work in Diablo Immortal?

As we mentioned earlier, Paragon is an advanced system of leveling up once you’ve reached the endgame of the free-to-play RPG. It gets activated after you’ve hit the level cap of 60 in-game.

This system helps you gain extra perks and increase your stats to a higher level. With each level up, you’ll earn Paragon Points which can be spent on the Paragon Trees (unlocks as soon as players hit the first Paragon Level) to gain more bonus attributes.

To make most of these Paragon Trees, you’ll need to spend 100 Paragon Points. As you continue to level up, more of them get unlocked. Only one Paragon Tree can be active at a time and each of them is branched out to two other nodes namely – Specialization Skills and Persistent Attributes. The latter are passive upgrades, while the former only work while their respective Paragon Talent Tree is active.

You must remember that the particular character you’re playing will only be able to use the Paragon Points that you’ve earned. These points are non-transferable between characters despite being on the same account.

How many Paragon levels are there in Diablo Immortal?

In Diablo Immortal, there are a total of six Paragon levels. Here’s a rundown of all these levels in the game:

Survivor: Unlocks at Paragon Level 1

Vanquisher: Unlocks at Paragon Level 1

Treasure Hunter: Unlocks at Paragon Level 50

Gladiator: Unlocks at Paragon level 100

Soldier: Unlocks at Paragon Level 150

Mastermind: Unlocks at Paragon level 150

Blizzard Entertainment World Paragon Progression grants bonus XP to inactive players.

How to increase Paragon levels in Diablo Immortal?

In the game, you can increase Paragon levels in several ways. All you need to do is earn Paragon XP and the method is identical to that of earning regular XP.

Here are all the ways of earning Paragon XP in-game:

Daily Quests like Bounties, Contracts, and Bestiary.

Battle Pass activities like Dungeons.

PvP activities like Shadow Assembly and Daily Battle Grounds.

Apart from that, you can also focus on increasing your kill counter if you want to farm Paragon XP.

If you’re a player who doesn’t play the game frequently, you can earn some bonus XP from the World Paragon System. It’s an in-game mechanic where players get an XP boost to match the levels of other players on the server.

This means if your character’s Paragon Level is lower than the server’s World Paragon Level, you gain some bonus XP. On the other hand, if you are four levels above the World Paragon Level, your XP gain will reduce by 25%.

So, there you have it- that’s everything you need to know about Paragon leveling in the game. For more about the game, be sure to check some of our other Diablo Immortal content:

