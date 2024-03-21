Full Diablo Immortal Roadmap 2024: New class, quests & events

Diablo Immortal has much more content coming throughout the rest of the year. Here is the full Diablo Immortal 2024 Roadmap.

Diablo Immortal had an exciting 2023, finally managing to throw off the shackles of its troubled beginnings. The game’s second year saw the revelation of the Blood Knight class, various events, and even crossovers with 2023’s Diablo 4.

Now Diablo Immortal is entering a new phase and those who enjoy Blizzard’s mobile loot chaser, either on their handheld devices or on PC, have much more to look forward to between now and 2025. Here’s the full Diablo Immortal Roadmap for 2024.

New character class

Diablo Immortal will soon unveil a brand new character class following in the footsteps of the Blood Knight and earlier classes.

While we don’t know which one it will be as of yet, the new class will be added either in late March or early April 2024. This is according to the Diablo Immortal Roadmap 2024 poster Blizzard has released.

April – June

New Paragon System

New Equipment System

New Helliquary Bosses

New Game Modes

Cursed Solstice event (June – July)

July – September

Worldstone Quest – Part 1

Dungeon Updates

New Co-op Mode

Accursed Towers Updates

Hollow’s Wake Event (September – October)

October – December

Terror Reigns Theme/Event

Worldstone Quest – Part 2

New Zone

New Helliquary Bosses

Brumaltine Event

This should keep players hacking and slashing until 2025 rolls around, likely bringing a new Roadmap of content for Diablo Immortal.

