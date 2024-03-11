When is Diablo Immortal Season 24? The Regent of Webs & more

Diablo Immortal Season 24 is coming. Here’s what to expect from this new Battle Pass update, known this season as The Regent of Webs.

Diablo Immortal‘s next season will soon be here bringing an all-new Season 24 Battle Pass with it. This time the game’s next update will be called The Regent of Webs and will feature some standard gameplay tweaks, as well as some new cosmetics, and seasonal rewards such as gold, exp, Crests, Hilts, and more.

As usual, the Battle Pass comes with free and premium options for those who want to drip their demon slayer out in the latest cool gear. Here’s everything we know about Diablo Immortal Season 24: The Regent of Webs.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo Immortal Season 24 is approaching.

When does Diablo Immortal Season 24 start?

Diablo Immortal Season 24 will go live on March 14, 3 AM server time, of course, wherever you happen to be in the world.

Season 24 Battle Pass: The Regent of Webs

This Battle Pass hosts 40 ranks worth of challenges and rewards, such as Crests, Hilts, and more. Starting with this Battle Pass, players will have the option to choose between receiving 2 Telluric Pearls, the Fervent Fang Two-Star Legendary Gem, or the new Grim Rhythm Two-Star Legendary Gem.

The new gem can be acquired from Rank 40 of the Battle Pass and at Ranks 1, 20, and 40 of the Empowered Battle Pass. The Grim Rhythm Legendary Gem can also be acquired from the Boon of Plenty.

Once again, Blizzard is offering two paid versions – but both are optional. Players can upgrade their Battle Pass for the full duration of the season to the Empowered Battle Pass, or the more expensive Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.

The Empowered Battle Pass includes all rank rewards from the free Battle Pass, but purchasing it also gives players access to an Empowered track. This gives users an extra reward per rank.

The Collector’s Empowered version of the Season 24 Battle Pass gives you access to everything above but also offers a ten-rank boost to those who upgrade – making progression easier.

