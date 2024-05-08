When is Diablo Immortal Season 26: Treacherous Reflection Battle Pass, Tempest Class & more

Diablo Immortal Season 26 is coming and bringing with it a new character class. Here’s what to expect from the new Battle Pass update, known this season as Treacherous Reflection.

Diablo Immortal‘s next seasonal Battle Pass will soon be here, bringing a brand new character class with it shortly after. This time the game’s next update will be called Treacherous Reflection and will feature some returning and new events, gameplay tweaks, as well as some new cosmetics, and seasonal rewards such as gold, exp, Crests, Hilts, and more.

As usual, the Battle Pass comes with free and premium options for those who want to drip their demon slayer out in the latest cool gear. Here’s everything we know about Diablo Immortal Season 26: Treacherous Reflection.

Blizzard Entertainment The Tempest class is coming in Diablo Immortal Season 26.

When does Diablo Immortal Season 26 start?

Diablo Immortal Season 24 will go live on May 9, 3 AM server time, wherever you happen to be in the world.

Season 26 Battle Pass: Treacherous Reflection

Season 26 will bring with it the second Season of Tower War, a PvP event where only the most skilled players can rise to the top. The season will also add a limited new event, Swirling Winds for players over level 30.

Rewards are available in-game on the following days:

Day 2, May 17

Day 4, May 19

Day 8, May 23

However, what the event will involve will be communicated once the season is live.

This Battle Pass hosts 40 ranks worth of challenges and rewards, such as Crests, Hilts, and more. Starting with this Battle Pass, players will have the option to choose between receiving 2 Telluric Pearls, the Fervent Fang Two-Star Legendary Gem, or the new Grim Rhythm Two-Star Legendary Gem.

The new gem can be acquired from Rank 40 of the Battle Pass and at Ranks 1, 20, and 40 of the Empowered Battle Pass. The Grim Rhythm Legendary Gem can also be acquired from the Boon of Plenty.

Once again, Blizzard is offering two paid versions – but both are optional. Players can upgrade their Battle Pass for the full duration of the season to the Empowered Battle Pass, or the more expensive Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.

The Empowered Battle Pass includes all rank rewards from the free Battle Pass, but purchasing it also gives players access to an Empowered track. This gives users an extra reward per rank.

The Collector’s Empowered version of the Season 26 Battle Pass gives you access to everything above but also offers a ten-rank boost to those who upgrade – making progression easier.

Tempest character class

The Tempest character class is a brand new class that has never been seen in Diablo before. Like the vampiric Blood Knight, the Tempest class has not appeared in an earlier Diablo game, nor does it appear in Diablo 4.

This class is a fast-moving warrior priest that controls the power of the elements and weather, combining components from the Rogue, Sorcerer, Druid, and Monk into one epic new character.

The Tempest class will be released on May 23, 2024, while Season 26 will still be ongoing, allowing players to bring the storm to Diablo’s minions.

