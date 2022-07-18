Best Diablo Immortal Monk Builds: Season 2

Sam Smith . 3 hours ago

The Monk represents pure skill and a mastery of the hand-to-hand combat in the Diablo series. Here are the best Diablo Immortal Monk builds for Season 2.

Making their debut in the Hellfire expansion to the original Diablo, the Monk has been inflicting death by the palm of their hands ever since Diablo first invaded Tristram. The class rose back to prominence in Diablo 3 and now returns in Diablo Immortal – a game available on mobile platforms and PC.

The question is though, with various martial arts-based skills at their disposal, which Monk build should you choose in Diablo Immortal – and which are the most effective in Season 2? Below we’ll reveal the best Monk builds in Diablo Immortal this Season, and how to craft them.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment The Monk can summon mystic allies to back them up in combat.

Is the Monk right for me?

The Monk is a master of the mystic arts and hand-to-hand combat. They have no need for huge axes, minions, and elemental magic. Instead, they trust in the power of their fists and their mastery over the spiritual forces that fuel their righteous quest.

This character class doesn’t equip heavy armor and weapons, instead, they use a range of special tools to make their firsts more deadly. Some of these tools will remind you of Wolverine from X-Men, but really the Monk’s combat style is based on punching moves used in karate, jujitsu, and taekwondo.

However, every Monk in the Diablo series is connected to a certain temple, with each creed imbuing their followers with mystic energy that they can channel directly into their fists. This makes the Monk a supremely powerful opponent in close combat – regardless of who their enemy is.

Is the Monk good this Season?

The Monk is a mixed bag in Season 2 of Diablo Immortal, scoring a B rank in PVE and an A rank in PVP.

This means they are much more adept at slaying fellow demon slayers than actual demons this Season. So if you’re looking for a tough class to use in PVP, the Monk will be a good choice in Season 2.

Remember though, while they may only score a B rank this Season, this could change in the future. For example, in Diablo 3, the Monk is consistently one of the best classes in PVP and PVE.

Here are the two best Monk builds doing all the damage to Diablo’s monsters – and their fellow heroes.

Blizzard The most effective builds are likely to change in time.

Best Monk Diablo Immortal build (Season 2)

First up is the best PVE Monk build you can use in Diablo Immortal Season 2, the Exploding Palm build which makes use, well the Exploding Palm skill.

However, it also uses a variety of other skills. Here’s how to put the build together:

Attributes

When leveling your Monk for the Exploding Palm build, focus your points primarily on Strength and Fortitude first. Fortitude is essential to your defense and your ability to penetrate the armor of your enemies. Vitality should also be leveled significantly to make sure you can withstand damage from enemies.

Willpower will level your Potency as well as increase your Resistances, so make sure this stat gets some love too, especially once you start reaching the harder parts of the game. Intelligence is less important for this build, so you can mostly ignore it.

Skills

For the Exploding Palm build, you’ll need the titular skill, however, the Exploding Palm skill doesn’t unlock until level 24, so you’re going to need to rely on some others to get there.

You can use Fists of Thunder from level one, so make good use of it, adding Lightning Flux when you reach level 12. You can then add Cyclone Strike to your arsenal at level three to give you some variety in your attacks.

When you reach level eight, add Seven-Sided Strike. This will allow you to inflict major damage and crowd control at the same time. Then at level 15, you can start mixing it up with Mystic Strike as a secondary support move.

Once you hit level 24, Exploding Palm will become available and you can make this one of your primary attacks, hitting enemies with the above skills and finishing them off with a hot palm to the face.

The attack will also inflict bleed on enemies and cause them to explode, so you’ll be able to chain together some nice combos from the carnage you inflict. While your Exploding Palm cools down, hit the enemies with a range of other moves, then go right back to bleeding and blowing up your enemies.

Gear

The gear you use can have a very positive impact on your Monk’s skills, so you should seek out and equip the following gear.

Head – Crippling Insight

Shoulders – The First Wind

Chest – Breath of Incense

Legs – Inner Rhythm

Main Weapon – Dragon’s Indignation

Off Hand – Scolding Storm

When it comes to rings, amulets, and other gear, seek out the Issatar Imbued set. This will buff your Exploding Palm attack and other vital skills for this build.

Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo Immortal PVP Monk build

If you’re choosing a Monk to brutalize other Diablo Immortal players in PVP, then we’d recommend the Surging Strikes build. This strips out the crowd control elements and instead focuses on targetted damage.

For this build, follow a similar path to Exploding Palm, but replace Cyclone Strike with Shield of Zen. You can continue liberal use of the Exploding Palm move, but focus your attention on Imprisoned Fist which unlocks at level 41.

This, combined with Fists of Thunder and Shield of Zen creates a powerful combo when battling players in PVP.

As far as PVP gear goes, switch out the above for the following (keep the rest):

Head: Pensive Crown

Shoulders: Authority of Patience

Legs: Isolation’s Path

Off Hand: Reaching Rebuke

Set: War Rags of Shal’Baas

For more information about this build check out this resource.

So there you have it, the best Monk builds in Diablo Immortal for Season 2. For more Diablo Immortal content, check out some of our guides below:

Diablo Immortal Classes: All characters & abilities | Does Diablo Immortal have crossplay and cross-progression? | Does Diablo Immortal have controller support? | Is Diablo Immortal free-to-play? | Diablo Immortal server list | Battle Pass guide | Sandstone Golem & Fleshcraft Hydra guide | Does Diablo Immortal have a shared stash? | Shadow War guide