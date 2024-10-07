How to customize characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero – Ability items explained

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has a lot of intense battles, and if you want to survive you’ll need to customize your fighters.

From creating Custom Battles to reliving iconic moments and unique What-If situations, Sparking Zero is packed full of epic fights. You’ll come up against plenty of tough foes, especially in Episode Mode, and it’s important to adjust your capsule loadout if you hit a wall.

If you’re curious about customization, we’ve got all the information you need below.

How to customize characters: Step-by-step guide

To customize a character in Sparking Zero, follow the steps below:

Navigate to the Shop & Customization screen via the Main Menu Select the ‘Customization’ option and choose the character you want to edit From here you can add Ability Items (Capsules) to fighters. Select an empty slot in their loadout, and pick the Ability Item you want to equip. You can also adjust their outfits, emotes, and the background music that plays when they enter Sparking mode from this menu. Once you’ve decided on your loadout, exit the menu and your customization settings will be saved automatically, and reflected when you next use them in battle.

For a more detailed breakdown, we’ve got you covered below:

Head into the Customization Menu & pick your character

Dexerto / Bandai Namco You can select the loadout you want to edit from the customization menu.

From the Main Menu of Sparking Zero, navigate to the ‘Shop & Customization‘ tab. Once you’ve entered it, select the ‘Customization‘ option on the right-hand side of the screen.

From here, you’ll be prompted to select a character so just search through the roster and pick whoever you feel like customizing!

Edit your Ability Items

Dexerto / Bandai Namco You can adjust your capsule loadout, and a variety of other options from here.

Once you’ve picked your character, you’ll enter their Customize menu.

To edit your Ability Items, simply select an empty slot on the upper section of the screen, and you’ll be navigated to a menu with all the available options.

You can also click on a slot that’s been filled to override capsules that have already been equipped.

Select your Capsules

Dexerto / Bandai Namco Adjusting your Ability Item loadout is important in the game.

Next, you need to decide what capsules you’d like to equip. Just scroll through the list and press X on PS5 to set them.

Capsules can provide all kinds of benefits like increasing the power of your Ultimate Blast or reducing the amount of Ki needed for certain attacks.

Some will also debuff you, however, so it’s worth keeping that in mind when you’re creating a loadout.

For example Sparking! Plus makes Sparking! mode lasts longer but reduces your defense. To make up for this we’d advise pairing it with a capsule like Dende’s Healing Ability which gradually recovers Health during battle.

Creating and adjusting custom loadouts is an important part of the process in Sparking Zero, particularly if you’re finding certain Episode Battles tough. So we’d recommend revisiting customization on a regular basis as you play.

Edit outfits, emotes & background music







Once you’ve settled on your Ability Item loadout, you can also edit your outfit, character emotes, and the background music that plays when they enter Sparking! mode.

Simply select one of the options from the Customize menu, and you can adjust them.

Once you’re happy with everything, you can simply exit the menu and your new settings will be saved. When you next enter a battle with that character, you’ll see all the cosmetic changes and Ability Item benefits reflected in the game.

Ability items list

These are all Capsules we’ve discovered so far and the effects they have:

Master Roshi Training – Slightly increases maximum health

– Slightly increases maximum health Rush Attack Boost 1 – Slightly increases Rush Attack power

– Slightly increases Rush Attack power Smash Attack Boost 1 – Slightly increases Smash Attack and Chain Attack power

– Slightly increases Smash Attack and Chain Attack power Ki Blast Attack Boost 1 – Slightly increases Rush Ki Blast and Smash Ki Blast Attack Power

– Slightly increases Rush Ki Blast and Smash Ki Blast Attack Power Energy Saver – Slightly reduces ki needed for Rush Ki Blasts and Smash Ki Blasts

– Slightly reduces ki needed for Rush Ki Blasts and Smash Ki Blasts Blast Attack Boost 1 – Slightly increases Blast and Ultimate Blast attack power

– Slightly increases Blast and Ultimate Blast attack power Rush Ki Blast 1 – Slightly increases the speed of Rush Ki Blasts

– Slightly increases the speed of Rush Ki Blasts Melee Charge 1 – Slightly reduces charging time for Smash Attacks and Rush Chains.

– Slightly reduces charging time for Smash Attacks and Rush Chains. Ki Blast Charge 1 – Slightly reduces the charging time for Smash Ki Blasts

– Slightly reduces the charging time for Smash Ki Blasts Rush Ki Blast 1 – Slightly increased the speed of Rush Ki Blasts

– Slightly increased the speed of Rush Ki Blasts Power Unleashed – Increases Burst Rush attack power

– Increases Burst Rush attack power Finishing Blow – Increasing Burst Meteor attack power

– Increasing Burst Meteor attack power Dragon Assault – Reduces ki needed for Vanishing Assaults

– Reduces ki needed for Vanishing Assaults Combo Master – Slightly increased damage dealt by consecutive combo attacks

– Slightly increased damage dealt by consecutive combo attacks Performer – Increases Blast Attack power for a period of time after using an emote

– Increases Blast Attack power for a period of time after using an emote Dende’s Healing Ability – Health gradually recovers during battle after some time passes

– Health gradually recovers during battle after some time passes Rising Tension – Ki gradually recovers during battle after some time passes

– Ki gradually recovers during battle after some time passes Active Heart – Slightly increases ki recovered after landing a Rush Attack

– Slightly increases ki recovered after landing a Rush Attack Speed Up – Reduces ki needed for Short Dashes

– Reduces ki needed for Short Dashes Super Transformation – Reduces Skill Count needed for Fusions and Transformations by 1 (Cannot by reduced below 1.)

– Reduces Skill Count needed for Fusions and Transformations by 1 (Cannot by reduced below 1.) High-Speed Movement Master – Reduces amount of Sparking! Gauge that High-Speed Movements use. Greatly reduces defense.

– Reduces amount of Sparking! Gauge that High-Speed Movements use. Greatly reduces defense. Super Movement Master – Slightly reduces amount of Sparking! Gauge that Super Movements use. Greatly reduces defense.

– Slightly reduces amount of Sparking! Gauge that Super Movements use. Greatly reduces defense. Crisis Avoided – Slightly reduces ki needed for Short Dashes.

– Slightly reduces ki needed for Short Dashes. Exquisite Skill – Reduces recovery time when stunned or restrained. Increases opponent recovery time when stunned or restrained.

– Reduces recovery time when stunned or restrained. Increases opponent recovery time when stunned or restrained. Sparking! Plus – Sparking! Mode lasts longer. Reduces defense.

– Sparking! Mode lasts longer. Reduces defense. Dragon Break – Increases number of Dragon Homing uses by one.

– Increases number of Dragon Homing uses by one. Vanishing Break – Increases number of Vanishing Attacks by one.

– Increases number of Vanishing Attacks by one. Latent Power Unleashed 1 – Start battle with an extra ki gauge.

How to get more Zeni

To get more Ability Items you need to buy them from the in-game shop with Zeni.

You can earn the currency simply by playing Sparking Zero but particularly via these methods:

Challenges & Missions

Navigating to the ‘Challenges & Missions’ tab of the Main Menu will let you access Zen-Oh’s Orders and Whis’s Stamp Book.

In Zen-Oh’s Orders, you can earn Zeni by performing different actions in battle like:

Activate Sparking! Mode 10 times

Use Main Buu in battle 5 times

Gohan (Teen’s) proficiency increased to 1 (the more you play a character, the more their proficiency increases)

Whis’s Stamp Book is a similar system where you can get rewards (including Zeni) by completing objectives in different modes, Special Missions, and Bonus Battles.







Summoning Shenron

Finally, you can also get Zeni by summoning Shenron once you’ve collected all 7 Dragon Balls (which can be done via Zen-Ohs Orders, and Whis’s Stamp Book).

Simply, navigate to the ‘Come Fourth…’ tab on the Main Menu, select ‘Summon Shenron’, and the dragon will let you choose from one of the following wishes:

I want more Zeni

I want more titles

I want you to raise my Player Level

I want new outfits

Dexerto / Bandai Namco Shenron can grant you a wish for more Zeni.

Choosing the Zeni wish will instantly reward you with a sizeable amount of in-game currency that you can spend on capsules in the shop!

That’s everything you need to know about customizing characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.