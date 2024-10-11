Dragon Ball Sparking Zero players lash out at lack of customization

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is already a massive hit, but the community isn’t particularly happy about the game’s lack of customization.

Fans have been singing Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’s praises ever since it was launched in early access. Not only does the game add more improvements on top of familiar combat mechanics, but the animation style also adds to a thrilling experience.

While it’s true that the game has exploded in terms of player count, not everything is perfect. The community has pointed out another issue aside from getting reported for winning in ranked, and that’s related to the game’s customization.

In a Reddit thread, one user asked if others felt “lied to” when it comes to the game’s customization. This was shared along with an image showcasing the customization feature that stated players can “customize every character in the game to make them fit your taste and playstyle.”

Bandai Namco A preview of Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’s character customization menu.

Many felt the same way due to the lack of cosmetics. A player who’s disappointed with the feature pointed out that “80% of the characters have no outfits at all,” referring to Cell, Boo, Frieza, and Raditz as examples.

A different user mentioned: “Yeah it’s definitely not as great as it sounded on paper. No aura customization was a big bummer for me.” Meanwhile, another user claimed the feature was “garbage” as it had no alternative move customization like Raging Blast 2.

“I am disappointed we haven’t seen Hercules’s jet pack. I would have loved to see any and all goofy additions to accessories even if it doesn’t make sense for like Goten to have a halo or maybe like a party hat,” wrote another user.

“I just want the turtleneck fit for Super Broly, man. Is that too much to ask for?” one chimed in. Other players have also mentioned some outfits that should be added as customization, such as Boujack Trunks, Arlia Vegeta, and School Uniform Gohan, among others.

While the feature is limited for now, rest assured, that the game already has three DLCs lined up with plenty of new content to come.