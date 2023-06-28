How VPNs reduce queue times in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has caused a huge buzz in the gaming world with millions of players enjoying the latest addition to the franchise. But with huge popularity comes hefty wait times in lobbies.

The dark, gritty world of Diablo 4 has delighted players, being a perfect example of the action RPG genre. We rated it five stars and many gamers feel the same, with million diving into the Burning Hells every day.

The huge player base for Diablo 4 isn’t without its challenges though, with many players experiencing long queue times in lobbies or being unable to connect to a server at all.

Article continues after ad

Also, on June 25, DDoS attacks left many Diablo fans unable to play the game, causing widespread frustration and severe backlash for Blizzard.

However, VPNs can bypass many of the issues Diablo players are facing, with Blizzard’s tech support team officially recommending a VPN as a viable solution.

Why use a VPN for Diablo 4?

Many people use a VPN to bypass long wait times and connect to quieter servers. However, there are plenty of other reasons why a VPN is beneficial for Diablo 4 players:

Article continues after ad

Reduce queue times : a VPN allows you to change your server location to one that has a lower player count.

: a VPN allows you to change your server location to one that has a lower player count. Bypass connectivity issues : Diablo 4 is not region locked and pre-assigns the most optimal server based on your IP address, meaning you can connect at all times, even during busy periods.

: Diablo 4 is not region locked and pre-assigns the most optimal server based on your IP address, meaning you can connect at all times, even during busy periods. DDoS protection : DDoS attacks disrupt gameplay by flooding your network with traffic. By using a VPN, your IP address is hidden, making it harder for attackers to target you.

: DDoS attacks disrupt gameplay by flooding your network with traffic. By using a VPN, your IP address is hidden, making it harder for attackers to target you. Improved security: VPNs enhance your overall security as your personal information, gaming activities, and communications are protected, including any purchases.

What’s the best Diablo 4 VPN?

There are plenty of brilliant VPNs on the market but the top contender for Diablo 4 players is ExpressVPN.

The exceptional speed ensures a seamless gaming experience whilst the extensive server network spanning 94 countries offers plenty of choice. ExpressVPN can also be set up using a router, which is vital if you’re playing Diablo 4 on PlayStation or Xbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Security is also key when it comes to VPNs. ExpressVPN protects against hackers by masking your IP address. It also uses next-gen Lightway protocol which offers greater security and reliability.

Article continues after ad

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). With a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to use a VPN for reduced queue times in Diablo 4

Setting up a VPN for playing Diablo 4 couldn’t be easier. Simply download ExpressVPN onto your device and then connect to your nearest VPN location with a low player count.

You can then launch Diablo 4 and access lobbies with reduced queue times, avoiding any potential connectivity issues or DDoS attacks.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Article continues after ad

Enjoying Diablo 4? Stay up to date with our Diablo guides and content:

Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4