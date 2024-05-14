GamingDiablo

Diablo 4 players demand pre-downloads amid frustrating Season 4 patch issues

Brianna Reeves
diablo 4 pre-downloadBlizzard Entertainment

The frustrating download process for Diablo 4 Season 4 has players demanding that Blizzard developers allow for pre-downloads in future seasons.

Diablo 4’s Season 4: Loot Reborn is now live, complete with a patch that introduces new crafting mechanics, sweeping itemization changes, and much more. The patch’s arrival hasn’t gone off without a hitch, though.

On PC, the update weighs in at around 16GB; it approaches 13GB on Xbox Series consoles. These file sizes may seem relatively tame, but slow download speeds and Blizzard.net issues have prevented some players from jumping into Season 4 as quickly as they’d like. As such, requests for pre-downloads on future seasonal updates are at an all-time high.

The community made its frustrations known in the comments of a Season 4-centric Diablo 4 Twitter post. Reads one complaint, “Guys, if you’re going to give us 16GB patches, please let us pre-download at least a portion of it. Not all of us have first world internet connections.”

Another person joined the chorus and replied, “Pre-download next time please, like wtf? Lmao.”

Blizzard developers have heard the complaints loud and clear, according to Community Manager Adam Fletcher. In addressing the pre-download requests from Diablo 4 fans, Fletcher said pre-download options will be considered in the future.

He stated the following on his personal Twitter page: “There are a lot of talks happening with the start of this season and we will look to address it in the future seasons so there is more of a window for players to grab the patch earlier.”

After a delay and PTR, Season 4: Loot Reborn went live on Tuesday, May 14. In addition to the aforementioned itemization and crafting adjustments, the new season also introduced a Helltide rework that should make the experience a bit more challenging and rewarding.

