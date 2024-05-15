GamingDiablo

Diablo 4 Season 4’s revamped Helltides make launch the “best Season start so far”

Ethan Dean
diablo 4 season 4 HelltideBlizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn is only in its infancy but the new Helltide changes are already a hit with players.

Diablo 4 Season 4 constitutes a major rework of the game from the ground up. Specifically targeting problems that fans have had with itemization and mob density since launch.

While some players were able to get a preview of these changes in the game’s first-ever PTR, they are now available to every Diablo 4 player. While Season 4 has only just begun, early reports from the denizens of Sanctuary are very positive.

In particular, the changes made to Helltides in Diablo 4 Season 4 have struck a chord with large swathes of the playerbase. Some have even called this early period the “best season start so far”.

Helltide Fiend Rose location Diablo 4Blizzard Entertainment
Helltides cover large areas of Diablo 4’s map and flood them with high-level enemies.

More enemies, more loot

Prior to the release of Season 4, devs had announced that they were attempting to bring Helltides closer to the incredibly popular Blood Harvest events from Season 2. It appears to have been a success as players are noticing many similarities.

“Helltides are packed with so many enemies,” one Diablo 4 fan reported. “Early game isn’t a chore anymore, it’s actually freaking fun, letting us kill so many mobs and just getting rewarded for it is awesome,” another responded.

Previously, Helltides weren’t available until players had unlocked World Tier 3 which usually isn’t achievable until around Level 50. Having them accessible from the outset of the game makes early-game leveling a breeze but it also gives players access to better loot.

Those who have already got a head start on Diablo 4 Season 4 are sharing experiences of acquiring Unique gear as low as level 21. “The loot is crazy this season,” one player summarized.

It’s still a little soon to give a full verdict on Diablo 4’s fourth season but early praise is likely welcome from the developers behind the title. At least for now, it appears their hopes of turning the game around have been successful.

