How to reset dungeons in Diablo 4

Dungeons in Diablo 4 are one of the key methods of farming for loot, gold, and experience. Therefore, it is natural that players want to know how to reset them so as to optimize farming.

The world of Diablo 4 is filled with dungeons that you can farm at any point in time. These dungeons are labyrinths that are filled with enemies and a major boss in the end – and sometimes, the rewards are so good you’ll want to play through the dungeon again. But first, you’ll need to reset that dungeon in Diablo 4.

Defeating the enemies and the boss will provide you with gold, loot, and a lot of experience. One of the key ways of leveling up in the game is by repeating dungeons over and over.

However, it is often better to farm the same dungeon multiple times instead of traveling to others in order to make your farming quicker and more efficient. Therefore, here is a guide on how to reset dungeons so that your farming becomes optimal and saves you a lot of time.

Blizzard Entertainment Resetting dungeons in Diablo 4 makes farming easier

Guide to reset dungeons in Diablo 4

Resetting dungeons in Diablo 4 is very simple. All you need to do is follow the steps mentioned below to achieve this:

Complete the dungeon by defeating the final boss

Leave the dungeon, but make sure there is no active town portal inside

Wait for 60 seconds outside of the dungeon and that will reset it

Leaving the game and returning to the character select menu will reset the dungeon instantly

Following the steps above will mean that the dungeon and all the enemies should be reset and you can farm it once again. This method works in both solo as well as online play. The only thing you need to take care of while playing online is that the party leader needs to exit the dungeon.

During the Diablo 4 beta, there was a method where you could reset dungeons by clicking on a button from the map menu. Unfortunately, that feature has been removed since back in the day the developers did not have a proper reset timer in place.

This completes our guide to resetting dungeons in Diablo 4. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other Diablo 4 guides at Dexerto.

