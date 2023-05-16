Blizzard applauds Diablo 4 player after they solo world boss Ashava

Diablo 4 developers have applauded a player’s efforts after they managed to solo an entire world boss by themselves in the recent server slam event.

Blizzard’s popular action RPG series Diablo is set to receive its next title very shortly. In the leadup to that time, Blizzard has been hard at work polishing every aspect of Diablo 4, as well as squishing any potential bugs. Alongside the work in-game, many developers at Blizzard have taken to social media to answer player questions, or to tease potential features that are launching with the game.

Article continues after ad

After the first successful beta test earlier this year, Blizzard launched a second one called a Server Slam, in order to test the capabilities of the servers for the game. Fortunately for players, this meant they had a second chance to hop into the game for a brief while before the full launch on June 6, 2023.

One rather talented player, in particular, used this opportunity to claim their solo kill on a world boss, as the previous attempts ended up in kill-steals by others.

Article continues after ad

Diablo YouTuber wudijo would return to the lands of Diablo 4 during the server slam beta. This time the YouTuber had their eyes set on slaying Ashava, one of the world bosses available throughout the game.

Ashava the Pestilent would rarely spawn around every three hours in a level 25 area. However, the maximum level players could achieve during this beta was only level 20, so wudijo had their work cut out for them. Fortunately, they’re a skilled Diablo player and were able to take down the world boss on their Demon Hunter.

Article continues after ad

Wudijo also included a clip taken directly from the Blizzard developers, who spoke about the Ashava fight and specifically mentioned their expectations for wudijo to solo it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One dev that acknowledged the triumph was Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher, who ended up congratulating the player’s achievement on Twitter.