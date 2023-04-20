Blizzard announces one last Diablo 4 beta before launch

In what the Diablo 4 devs are calling a “Server Slam”, there’s one last beta coming for the game ahead of its release. It’ll be a public beta open for everyone.

Diablo 4 is one of the most anticipated releases of 2023. With it being over 10 years since the release of Diablo 3, it’s been a long time since fans of the series have had a full PC release to sink their teeth into.

The beta was a fantastic opportunity for players to get familiar with the available classes and their complex skill trees, and many players spent hours and hours trying to fine-tune their builds and discover the best skill combinations.

After a cryptic tweet from earlier in the day on April 20, Blizzard have just announced that players will get one final chance to give the game a try before launch.

Diablo 4 gets one last beta before launch

With Diablo 4 having already gone gold and the game hitting storefronts on June 6, there isn’t much time left before players can experience the game’s story and locales fully.

However, for those who didn’t get the chance to try prior betas or want to give a new character class a shot, the upcoming third and final beta for the game will give them the opportunity to do so.

The beta lands on May 12 and runs until May 14, giving players an entire weekend to visit the world of Diablo 4.

It’s an exciting announcement and one that seems pointed at stress-testing servers ahead of launch if we’re going by the name. Wouldn’t want another launch like Diablo 3’s.

However, fans of Diablo have pointed out that folks may be busy with another game during the beta window: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The beta lands in the very same window as the much-anticipated Zelda title, giving gamers a hard decision as to how they choose to spend that weekend.

If you’re looking for a hand getting into Diablo IV, you can check out some of our guide content from earlier betas here:

