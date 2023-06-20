Diablo 4 Wandering Death: How to Beat, Spawn Locations & more

Wandering Death is one of the major world bosses you will find in Diablo 4. Here is a brief guide for Wandering Death within this game including its spawn locations and how to beat it.

The world of Diablo 4 is filled with dangerous enemies that upon being defeated drop valuable loot. One such enemy that can be found in the game is called Wandering Death who is one of the five major world bosses in the game.

This particular boss is found in the open and is available at a few specific locations and specific times. However, there is no matchmaking required and you will often find people fighting against this boss as soon as it spawns.

Here is all that you need to know regarding Wandering Death in Diablo 4.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment Wandering Death’s Laser Beams can kill you in one hit

How to defeat Wandering Death in Diablo 4?

Wandering Death, being a major world boss is filled with tools and tricks that you need to care for while fighting against it in Diablo 4. These are the attacks that you need to keep an eye out for when dealing with Wandering Death:

Tornados : Wandering Death will throw small tornados on the ground that upon hitting you will deal damage

: Wandering Death will throw small tornados on the ground that upon hitting you will deal damage Ground Stomp: Occasionally, Wandering Death will spawn green circles on the ground, and then stomp on them with his hands. You should move away as soon as you see those circles.

Occasionally, Wandering Death will spawn green circles on the ground, and then stomp on them with his hands. You should move away as soon as you see those circles. Bone Prisons : Wandering Death will also spawn small circular prisons on the ground with walls made of bones. These prisons will explode and kill you if you stay inside them for too long.

: Wandering Death will also spawn small circular prisons on the ground with walls made of bones. These prisons will explode and kill you if you stay inside them for too long. Circular Blast : Wandering Death will often charge up an attack and then explode a circular area in front of itself. This attack can kill you in one shot if you get caught within its radius.

: Wandering Death will often charge up an attack and then explode a circular area in front of itself. This attack can kill you in one shot if you get caught within its radius. Ground Spikes: Wandering Death will occasionally perform a certain attack where it will create ground spikes in the form of an X. This attack is quite common and the boss will spam it during the fight.

Wandering Death will occasionally perform a certain attack where it will create ground spikes in the form of an X. This attack is quite common and the boss will spam it during the fight. Beams of Death: The strongest attack of Wandering Death where it will release massive laser beams around itself at times. This is its strongest attack and steer clear of it whenever you see it.

Thus, it is safe to say that you will have to deal with a plethora of attacks when fighting against Wandering Death. However, these attacks are quite telegraphed and after the first few attempts, you should have no trouble dealing with the boss.

The best way to defeat this boss is by staggering it. Once staggered, it releases two souls, which upon being defeated deal massive damage to the boss. Hence, bring your best gear, stagger the boss as much as possible and beat it down.

Spawn Locations for Wandering Death in Diablo 4

Blizzard Entertainment Wandering Death can spawn in multiple locations in Diablo 4

Wandering Death can be found in the following locations in Diablo 4:

The Crucible, Fractured Peaks

Sarran Caldera, Dry Steppes

Fields of Desecration, Hawezar

Caen Adar, Scosglen

These bosses will usually spawn at very specific times and the game will give you a notification well ahead of time. It is important to remember that the notifications will arrive once you reach the end game for Diablo 4, which means finishing the campaign.

Wandering Death Loot in Diablo 4

Wandering Death is a World Boss which means it will drop the usual stuff just like the other four. Once you reach the end game, Wandering Death will be one of your key sources for end-game gear.

Apart from that, the boss also has a chance to drop Scattered Prisms, which are some of the most valuable items in the game.

Hence, this concludes our guide for Wandering Death in Diablo 4. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other Diablo 4 guides at Dexerto.

