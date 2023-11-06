Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight: Everything we know about the holiday event

Blizzard announced Diablo 4’s Midwinter Blight event during BlizzCon 2023. Here’s everything we know about the holiday event, thus far.

Leaks for Diablo 4’s first holiday event began circulating not long before the opening ceremony at BlizzCon 2023. The leaks in question revolved around a set of items, each one hinting at a winter-themed event coming to the newest Diablo title.

Blizzard confirmed the event during the opening ceremony, teasing limited-time content slated to go live in mid-December.

More details surfaced during the BlizzCon Campfire Chat, wherein the event – Midwinter Blight – received a full breakdown.

When will Diablo 4’s Midwinter Blight event release?

Developers noted during the BlizzCon opening ceremony that Midwinter Blight will kick off on Tuesday, December 12. The festivities will last for three weeks.

As of writing, a specific timetable for when exactly things will begin and end has not yet been shared.

Midwinter Blight received more of a breakdown during BlizzCon Campfire Chat. Talk about the event begins around the 32:25 mark in the video below:

What to expect from Midwinter Blight?

According to the BlizzCon 2023 chat, Diablo 4’s Midwinter Blight will primarily take place in Fractured Peaks. The festivities will begin, however, in Kyovashad, where players meet a bard set on warning travelers about a devastating storm in the aforementioned area.

Kyovashad will have its own decorative space for Midwinter Blight, complete with a festive space in which a “totem of Midwinter” sits front and center. Apparently, the totem plays an integral role in the event.

From there, players should venture into Fractured Peaks, where eternal darkness and a deep freeze pushes out residents. Enemies known as Frigid Husks or Blight Fiends will roam the area, causing trouble for locales and players on behalf of a sinister new villain – the Red-Cloaked Horror.

Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight Rewards

This goat-like figure in red only emerges for the storm and will kill anyone who tries to obstruct his mysterious plans. As such, throughout Midwinter Blight, Diablo 4 users can expect to take part in numerous events where defeating the Blight Fiends is the main goal.

Should players cause enough mayhem, the Red-Cloaked Horror will be summoned to join the fight. Completing these tasks will reward players with resources that they can then take back to Hibernal Square to progress the event.

New cosmetic rewards serve as another big draw. These will come in the form of new weapons and back trophies, all decorated in bells, wreaths, and other festive components. (All seen in the above screenshots.)

