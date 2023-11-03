Leaked Diablo 4 items point to limited-time Midwinter Event in the works

Datamined Diablo 4 items suggest Blizzard is developing a limited-time Midwinter Event that could arrive sometime soon.

Blizzard unleashed Patch 1.2.0 and Diablo 4 Season 2: Season of Blood in mid-October, ushering in a wave of new content that lets players explore their vampiric side.

Season of Blood additionally brought several new Uniques and Legendary Aspects to the live service experience. For example, the Blood Moon Breeches for Necromancers boosted the chances of the player’s minions cursing enemies.

Of course, fans are eager to see how else future items may further augment the moment-to-moment action. Such a reveal may come sooner rather than later, based on recently datamined information.

Diablo 4 datamine seems to tease forthcoming Midwinter Event

Dataminers dug deeper into Diablo 4’s 1.2.0 patch and uncovered evidence of a possible event scheduled for this holiday season. The event, potentially entitled Midwinter Blight according to Wowhead, may feature new currencies, loot caches, and rewards.

Based on the leak, the following currency-based items could be in the works: Blighted Fragment (Common Event Material), Lost Heirloom (Magic Event Material), Red-Cloaked Trophy (Rare Event Material), and Midwinter Proof (Currency).

Loot caches for the supposed event include the following: Midwinter Nightmare Spoils (Common Midwinter Cache), Midwinter Purse (Magic Midwinter Cache), Midwinter Spoils (Rare Midwinter Cache), Greater Midwinter Spoils (Legendary Midwinter Cache).

Descriptions for the latter two caches say users may earn a “potential dose of Gileon’s Brew.” A Redditor who’s apparently perused the datamined items claimed the brew is a “special Elixir that gives +15% Maximum Life, Lucky Hit Chance, and Experience.”

Lastly, cosmetic rewards for Diablo 4‘s unconfirmed Midwinter Event will introduce the Midwinter Beacon Focus, Midwinter Catapult Crossbow, Midwinter Dirk Dagger, Midwinter Tomahawk, Midwinter Quarterstaff, Midwinter Talwaar Sword, and Midwinter Blight Mount Trophy.

Blizzard itself has yet to corroborate any of the above details. For now, then, it’s best players tame their expectations. Still, it would appear a winter-centric event could sit on the horizon for those who continue to venture through Sanctuary.