Diablo 4 players are buying microtransactions to solve PS5 license error

Dedicated Diablo 4 players are resorting to a rather interesting technique to help bypass the game’s current widespread login issues on PS5.

Very few video games manage to release without a hitch these days, and it seems like Diablo 4 is no different with reported error codes and fan frustrations. One major issue has affected tons of PlayStation 5 players, with the game causing frustrating login issues.

To help combat this bug, many players have resorted to tricking the game and Sony’s servers by using the game’s microtransactions to get into Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 players buy in-game currency to bypass PS5 login issues

Blizzard There are a few handy workarounds to help solve your license issues.

When loading up Diablo 4, many PlayStation 5 players were met with an unexpected error message that read: “Unable to find a valid license for Diablo IV.” This issue has left some players unable to fully enjoy their early access privileges.

To help combat this, some fans have found a rather interesting workaround. Essentially, as reported by users on Blizzard’s technical support, simply purchasing the smallest in-game package from Diablo 4 will trick your PlayStation into granting you that lost license.

While we don’t recommend purchasing packages just so you can get into the game, one fan has taken to Reddit to explain a free way to solve this issue, stating: “If you download anything from the PlayStation store like a free game it’ll let you through the queue. Just got into the initial settings.”

It seems all the PlayStation store needs is a reminder that you have a valid license and you’ll be able to play the game.

Due to this being such a widespread issue, Blizzard quickly responded, saying: “We are seeing reports regarding PlayStation users experiencing Invalid License errors. The team is looking into this right now and will update once we have more information.”

It’s clear that the problem is at the forefront of Blizzard’s bug-squashing team, so players can expect to see their license issue clearing up relatively quickly.