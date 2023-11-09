Diablo 4 hotfix finally addresses player trading issue

Diablo 4’s player trading system has returned, thanks to 1.2.2 Hotfix 1 finally taking care of the item duplication glitch.

An item and gold duplication exploit led to Blizzard disabling player trading back in August. Essentially, the glitch let players drop their items in a trade slot when trading with another, then forcibly shut the game down.

If the player who initiated the exchange logged back on, they’d still have their traded items. The second user was able to complete the exchange as intended, too.

While Blizzard presumably nipped this error in the bud, it later resurfaced and forced the studio to once more suspend player trading in October.

Blizzard re-enables Diablo 4’s player trading in new patch

Patch notes for Diablo 4’s 1.2.2 Hotfix 1 reveal that the issue allowing players to duplicate items has finally been addressed. As such, player trading is back online.

Developers shared the news in a Diablo 4 Forums post, which further details a fix that should prevent users from automatically dismounting from their Mount when using Vampiric Powers.

Blizzard Entertainment

The full set of release notes read as follows:

This hotfix has rolled out to all players. Additionally, trade has been reinstated.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue that allowed players to duplicate items.

Fixed an issue with Vampiric Powers that caused the player to dismount from their Mount upon using a power.

Miscellaneous

Made various performance and stability improvements.

Hopefully, Diablo 4’s duplication exploit doesn’t continue to represent a recurring issue that once more places player trading on the chopping block. For now, at least, it seems players can get back to exchanging items without issue.

