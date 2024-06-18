Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook preorder bonuses explained

Wizards of the Coast has announced preorder bonuses for the revised Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks, which are releasing in late 2024 and early 2025.

More details on Dungeons & Dragons‘ long-awaited rules revision are being revealed as we approach the release of the new Player’s Handbook on September 17, 2024. That will be followed by the Dungeon Master’s Guide in November 2024 and the Monster Manual in February 2025.

All three books are now available to preorder from the D&D Beyond Marketplace, and Wizards of the Coast has announced a few bonuses for those who order their copies in advance.

Here’s what to know about the preorder bonuses for the revised Core Rulebooks and how to claim them.

Every D&D Core Rulebook preorder bonus

Wizards of the Coast

Those who preorder the new D&D Core Rulebooks directly from Wizards of the Coast will receive the following digital bonuses:

50th anniversary Gold Dragon mini

The Dragons of D&D digital art book

D&D Beyond Gold Dice set

We’ve confirmed with WOTC that you’ll get these rewards regardless of format, with a digital/physical bundle available as well as physical-only and digital-only. You also do not need to order all three books to get the bonuses.

Note that none of these are physical rewards and they won’t be available right away.

The Gold Dice can be used when rolling on D&D Beyond and will be unlocked on your account when the Player’s Handbook (2024) releases. At that time, The Dragons of D&D will be emailed as a PDF to all who preordered any of the books.

Finally, the Gold Dragon mini is for the official virtual tabletop, which is still in development. Purchasers will have access when the game enters Closed Beta later this year.

While you wait for the revised Core Rulebooks, be sure to check out the rest of our Dungeons & Dragons content, including our Vecna: Eve of Ruin review, Monster Manual alt cover reveal, and Paladin build guide.