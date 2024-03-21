Diablo 4 Season 4 early patch notes: Release date & class changes

Diablo 4 Season 4 has had a partial reveal and there is some info on what to expect in terms of class balance changes.

Diablo 4’s developers have just hosted a new Campfire chat going over the Public Test Realm (PTR) that will be made available for early testing of its new mechanics.

The overhaul they’ve outlined is so massive that Diablo 4 Season 4 has been delayed and the game’s third season has been extended.

Aside from the itemization overhaul and some new mechanics, the team behind the game revealed some early notes for the next Diablo 4 patch. Below is the release date for Diablo 4’s Season 4 patch and the incoming class changes.

The next seasonal patch for Diablo 4 will launch alongside Season 4 on May 14, 2024. Among the planned changes are some new Helltide features and the previously mentioned itemization rework.

The most exciting part of course is the class changes that occur every season. The series of nerfs and buffs that shake up the meta and help decide which archetype you want to play.

Will Charge Barbarian be knocked off its perch in Diablo 4 Season 4?

Diablo Season 4 class changes

The complete list of class changes for Diablo 4 Season 4 hasn’t been revealed but Blizzard has given a tantalizing peek at what to expect.

Below are some of the preliminary changes for each of Diablo 4’s five classes:

Barbarian

10% inherent Damage Reduction is being removed.

Damage Reduction in general is going to be much more rare and special.

Charge, Hammer of the Ancient, Unbridled Rage damage is being reduced by an unspecified amount.

Druid

Prime Lacerate now hits Heal for 3% Maximum Life, doubled on Critical Strikes, and the first Critical Strike is guaranteed and deals (X) increased damage.

Whenever Lacerate Critically Strikes, Druid’s Shapeshifting Skills deal 4% increased damage for 10 seconds up to (X).

Unspecified boost to all minion damage.

Necromancer

Minions will inherit 100% of the player’s stats

New changes to Book of the Dead: Reaper’s wind-up attacks now reduce one of your active Cooldowns by 3 seconds. Cold Mages’ attacks apply Vulnerable for 4 seconds. Iron Golem’s slam attack also pulls in enemies.



Rogue

Inner Sight now lets Rogues attack marked enemies to fill up your Inner Sight gauge. Attacking non-marked enemies fills it at 5% of the normal rate. When it’s full, gain unlimited Energy and 25% Critical Strike Chance for 4 seconds.

Sorcerer