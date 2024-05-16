Diablo 4 Season 4 Battle Pass: Tiers, rewards, price, more

The arrival of another season in Diablo 4 means a brand new Battle Pass. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 Season 4 Battle Pass including its pricing, tiers, rewards, and more.

With the Season of the Construct behind us, Diablo 4 has entered into a figurative and literal golden age with Season 4: Loot Reborn. A complete overhaul of the game’s extensive itemization mechanics has revitalized the battle for Sanctuary.

Players are praising the new changes for reducing hassle and making every phase of Diablo 4 from early to endgame the best they’ve ever been. If ever there was a time to join, it’s now.

For returning players and the uninitiated, the Diablo 4 Season 4 Battle Pass is important to wrap your head around. It’s not just cosmetic rewards you’ll be chasing. Here’s the rundown on pricing, tiers, rewards, and more.

Blizzard Entertainment The Diablo 4 Season 4 Battle Pass has a total of 90 rewards.

Diablo 4 Season 4 Battle Pass price

Diablo 4 Season 4 has three Battle Pass options that are split into categories. The most notable is the Free Battle Pass, which players will automatically begin filling as they complete various challenges throughout the season.

The Premium Battle Pass costs players $10 USD and includes all the rewards of the Free Battle Pass and some extra Premium rewards on top of that.

The Accelerated Battle Pass jumps up in price to $25 USD. It includes all the rewards of the Premium Battle Pass and offers 20 tier skips to access some of those goodies early. As well as this, the Accelerated Battle Pass gives an exclusive emote to anyone who purchases it.

Diablo 4 Season 4 Battle Pass rewards

Season 4: Loot Reborn’s 90-tier battle pass is stacked with rewards for players no matter what category they choose. There are 28 Free and 62 Premium tiers.

Now that the Diablo 4 Season 4 Battle Pass has gone live, we have the specifics of what those rewards are and they are outlined below:

Free Battle Pass rewards

20x Smouldering Ashes

5x Armor Transmog Pieces

5x Weapon Transmogs

1x Mount Trophy

1x Title

1x Town Portal

Premium Battle Pass Rewards

Everything listed in the Free tier above

10x Armor Transmog Pieces

19x Weapon Transmogs

4x Headstones

10x Emotes

2x Mounts

2x Mount Armors

5x Mount Trophies

2x Titles

700 Platinum

2x Town Portals

20x Tier Skips (Accelerated Battle Pass)

1x Emote (Accelerated Battle Pass)

Smouldering Ashes and Seasonal Blessings

Blizzard Entertainment Targeting the Urn of Aggression first will help you level faster.

Smoldering Ashes continue to be the primary reward throughout the Battle Pass and are available to every player throughout the season. This seasonal currency can be used to fill various Urns in exchange for powerful upgrades that will speed character progression.

Season 4 has fie Urns and their corresponding powers have been revealed by Blizzard:

The Urn of Aggression – Boosts experience earned from Monster kills.

– Boosts experience earned from Monster kills. The Urn of Whispers – Boost the chance to receive a Greater Collection from Whisper rewards.

– Boost the chance to receive a Greater Collection from Whisper rewards. The Urn of Nightmares – Boosts Paragon Glyph XP earned in Nightmare Dungeons.

– Boosts Paragon Glyph XP earned in Nightmare Dungeons. The Urn of Iron – Boosts your reputation with the Iron Wolves from Helltide activities.

– Boosts your reputation with the Iron Wolves from Helltide activities. The Urn of Burning Obols – Boosts amount of Obols found in Hlltide Chests this season.

The Battle Pass rewards a total of 20 Smoldering Ashes meaning that all Season Blessings can be maxed out.

These upgrades will only be available to seasonal characters and will be negated when they are sent to the Eternal Realm when the season ends.

How to earn tiers in the Season 4 Battle Pass

Players progress through the Diablo 4 Season 4 Battle Pass by earning Favor. This resource can be acquired through basic gameplay like killing enemies and completing Campaign or Side Quests.

Tier skips can be purchased using Diablo 4’s in-game currency Platinum. Each skip will cost 200 Platinum, but tiers in the Battle Pass that contain Smouldering Ashes are level-gated, meaning players cannot buy their way ahead of other players.

Favor can also be earned by completing specific seasonal challenges that progress Diablo 4 Season 4’s Season Journey.

The Season Journey: More ways to earn free rewards

This season, players will be joining up with the Iron Wolves mercenary band to combat the growing Helltide threat. These honorable warriors are committed to beating back the hordes of demons that are plaguing Sanctuary.

As well as Favor to boost progression in the Diablo 4 Season 4 Battle Pass, completing Chapters of the Season Journey rewards all players with Legendary Aspects, Weapon Transmogs, Armor Transmogs, and more.

Of particular note are the brand-new Tempering Manuals that can be earned exclusively through progressing the Season Journey. They are a vital resource for one of Diablo 4 Season 4’s newest mechanics.

Blizzard Entertainment The Iron Wolves are your latest allies in the war against Hell.

Those are all the important details regarding the Diablo 4 Season 4 Battle Pass. Get grinding to gear up your Seasonal characters.

If you’re looking to improve them in a less cosmetic way, you can also check out our build guides for each of Diablo 4’s five classes.

