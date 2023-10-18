Diablo 4 Season 2 Battle Pass: Tiers, Rewards, price, more

With Diablo 4’s Season 2 update now live, so too is the next Battle Pass. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 Season 2 Battle Pass’ 90 tiers, cosmetics, pricing, and more.

Diablo 4‘s first Season has come and gone and the new Season of Blood is upon us. With this new Season comes a brand-new Battle Pass full of rewards for returning players.

The Diablo 4 Season 2 Battle Pass continues Blizzard’s promise regarding no pay-to-win features. They’ve assured fans since the game’s launch that any paid content is purely cosmetic.

That doesn’t mean that there’s no power to be earned from the Battle Pass for Season 2. Far from it in fact. Read on for everything we know about it.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment A preview from Blizzard showing Diablo 4 Season 2’s Battle Pass tier split.

Diablo 4 Season 2 Battle Pass price

Diablo 4 Season 2 has three Battle Pass options that are split into categories. The most obvious one of course is the Free Battle Pass, which players will automatically begin filling as they complete various challenges throughout the Season.

The Premium battle pass costs players $10 USD and includes all the rewards of the Free Battle Pass and some extra Premium rewards on top of that.

The Accelerated Battle Pass ramps up in price to $25 USD. It includes all the rewards of the Premium Battle Pass, 20 tier skips, and an exclusive emote only available to those who purchase the Accelerated Battle Pass.

Diablo 4 Season 2 Battle Pass rewards

Season of the Blood’s 90-tier battle pass is stacked with rewards for players no matter what category they choose. There are 28 Free and 62 Premium tiers.

Now that the Season is live, we’ve compiled a list of every confirmed reward, what Battle Pass tier they’re available in, and what classes can use them:

Tiers 1-10

Tier 1 (Premium): Famished Thoroughbred mount & Marrow Plating (all classes)

Famished Thoroughbred mount & Marrow Plating (all classes) Tier 2 (Free): Fur-Lined Gambeson chest transmog (all classes)

Fur-Lined Gambeson chest transmog (all classes) Tier 3 (Premium): Marrow Caduceus staff transmog (Sorcerer)

Marrow Caduceus staff transmog (Sorcerer) Tier 4 (Premium) : Strigoi’s Bane mount trophy (all classes)

: Strigoi’s Bane mount trophy (all classes) Tier 5 (Free): Embellished Cudgel two-handed sword transmog (Barbarian, Druid)

Embellished Cudgel two-handed sword transmog (Barbarian, Druid) Tier 6 (Premium): Can’t Save Them All emote (Rogue)

Can’t Save Them All emote (Rogue) Tier 7 (Premium): Marrow Chalice focus transmog (Necromancer, Sorcerer)

Marrow Chalice focus transmog (Necromancer, Sorcerer) Tier 8 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 28 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 28 (all classes) Tier 9 (Premium): Marrow Short Sword one-handed sword transmog (Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue)

Marrow Short Sword one-handed sword transmog (Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue) Tier 10 (premium): Marrow Faulds leg transmog (all classes)

Blizzard Entertainment The first tier can be deceptive. If you inspect it, you will see you are given a mount and barding.

Tiers 11-20

Tier 11 (Premium): Marrow Bludgeon mace transmog (Barbarian, Druid)

Marrow Bludgeon mace transmog (Barbarian, Druid) Tier 12 (Free): Fur-Lined Britches leg transmog (all classes)

Fur-Lined Britches leg transmog (all classes) Tier 13 (Premium): Bloodborne Byway town portal (all classes)

Bloodborne Byway town portal (all classes) Tier 14 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 15 (Free): Embellished Arbalest crossbow transmog (Rogue)

Embellished Arbalest crossbow transmog (Rogue) Tier 16 (Premium): Accursed Title Prefix (all classes)

Accursed Title Prefix (all classes) Tier 17 (Premium: Cold Blooded emote (Sorcerer)

Cold Blooded emote (Sorcerer) Tier 18 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 44 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 44 (all classes) Tier 19 (Premium): Marrow Halberd polearm transmog (Barbarian)

Marrow Halberd polearm transmog (Barbarian) Tier 20 (Premium): Marrow Breastplate chest transmog (all classes)

Blizzard Entertainment The Marrow armor set is this Season’s fancy, themed cosmetic outfit.

Tiers 21-30

Tier 21 (Premium): Marrow Protector shield transmog (Necromancer)

Marrow Protector shield transmog (Necromancer) Tier 22 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 49 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 49 (all classes) Tier 23 (Free): Fur-Lined Boots feet transmog (all classes)

Fur-Lined Boots feet transmog (all classes) Tier 24 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 25 (Free): Embellished Skeggox two-handed axe transmog (Barbarian, Druid)

Embellished Skeggox two-handed axe transmog (Barbarian, Druid) Tier 26 (Premium): Marrow Poignard dagger transmog (Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer)

Marrow Poignard dagger transmog (Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer) Tier 27 (Premium): Bloodied Guard mount trophy (all classes)

Bloodied Guard mount trophy (all classes) Tier 28 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 53 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 53 (all classes) Tier 29 (Premium): Gone Too Soon emote (Druid)

Gone Too Soon emote (Druid) Tier 30 (Premium): Marrow Gauntlet arms transmog (all classes)

Blizzard Entertainment The Embellished transmogs are this Season’s free weapon skins.

Tiers 31-40

Tier 31 (Premium): Marrow Great Sword two-handed sword transmog (Barbarian, Necromancer)

Marrow Great Sword two-handed sword transmog (Barbarian, Necromancer) Tier 32 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 55 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 55 (all classes) Tier 33 (Premium): Marrow Greaves feet transmog (all classes)

Marrow Greaves feet transmog (all classes) Tier 34 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 35 (Free): Embellished Staff transmog (Sorcerer)

Embellished Staff transmog (Sorcerer) Tier 36 (Free): Fur-Lined Mits hands transmog (all classes)

Fur-Lined Mits hands transmog (all classes) Tier 37 (Premium): Just Another Corpse emote (Necromancer)

Just Another Corpse emote (Necromancer) Tier 38 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 58 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 58 (all classes) Tier 39 (Premium): Marrow Crossbow transmog (Rogue)

Marrow Crossbow transmog (Rogue) Tier 40 (Premium): Marrow Helm head transmog (all classes)

Blizzard Entertainment Marrow weapon transmogs are only available in the Premium tier.

Tiers 41-50

Tier 41 (Premium): Honor The Lost emote (Barbarian)

Honor The Lost emote (Barbarian) Tier 42 (Free): Embellished Shield transmog (Necromancer)

Embellished Shield transmog (Necromancer) Tier 43 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 44 (Premium): Target Practice emote (Rogue)

Target Practice emote (Rogue) Tier 45 (Free): Hunter’s Pennant mount trophy (all classes)

Hunter’s Pennant mount trophy (all classes) Tier 46 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 47 (Premium): Bishop’s Remembrance headstone (all classes)

Bishop’s Remembrance headstone (all classes) Tier 48 (Free): 2 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 63 (all classes)

2 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 63 (all classes) Tier 49 (Free): Light’s Passage town portal (all classes)

Light’s Passage town portal (all classes) Tier 50 (Premium): Awoken Marrow Gauntlets hands transmog (all classes)

Blizzard Entertainment Headstones mean you’ll look cooler when you die. Sorry Hardcore players.

Tiers 51-60

Tier 51 (Premium): Marrow Staff transmog (Druid)

Marrow Staff transmog (Druid) Tier 52 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 66 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 66 (all classes) Tier 53 (Premium): Too Late emote (Sorcerer)

Too Late emote (Sorcerer) Tier 54 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 55 (Premium): Crimson Libation mount trophy (all classes)

Crimson Libation mount trophy (all classes) Tier 56 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 57 (Premium): Ensanguined Marrow Vessel mount trophy (all classes)

Ensanguined Marrow Vessel mount trophy (all classes) Tier 58 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 70 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 70 (all classes) Tier 59 (Premium): Thirsting Title Prefix (all classes)

Thirsting Title Prefix (all classes) Tier 60 (Premium): Awoken Marrow Greaves feet transmog (all classes)

Blizzard Entertainment It’s no Legendary Trash, but we’ll take a free Title.

Tiers 61-70

Tier 61 (Premium): Marrow Smasher two-handed mace transmog (Barbarian, Druid)

Marrow Smasher two-handed mace transmog (Barbarian, Druid) Tier 62 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 72 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 72 (all classes) Tier 63 (Premium): Marrow Scythe two-handed scythe transmog (Necromancer)

Marrow Scythe two-handed scythe transmog (Necromancer) Tier 64 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 65 (Premium): Chiroptera Scepter mount trophy (all classes)

Chiroptera Scepter mount trophy (all classes) Tier 66 (Premium): Ensanguined Marrow Shortbow transmog (Rogue)

Ensanguined Marrow Shortbow transmog (Rogue) Tier 67 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 68 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 74 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 74 (all classes) Tier 69 (Premium): Revitalized In Red emote (Druid)

Revitalized In Red emote (Druid) Tier 70 (Premium): Awoken Marrow Fauds legs transmog (all classes)

Blizzard Entertainment Ensanguined Marrow weapon transmogs are basically Marrow weapons with a bit of blood on them.

Tiers 71-80

Tier 71 (Premium): Marrow Hatcher two-handed axe transmog (Barbarian, Druid)

Marrow Hatcher two-handed axe transmog (Barbarian, Druid) Tier 72 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 76 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 76 (all classes) Tier 73 (Premium): Myotis Mortis Headstone (all classes)

Myotis Mortis Headstone (all classes) Tier 74 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 75 (Premium): Fur-Lined Bork head transmog (all classes)

Fur-Lined Bork head transmog (all classes) Tier 76 (Premium): Ensanguined Marrow Vial totem transmog (Druid)

Ensanguined Marrow Vial totem transmog (Druid) Tier 77: (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 78 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 78 (all classes) Tier 78 (Free): Refined Title Prefix (all classes)

Refined Title Prefix (all classes) Tier 79 (Premium): Power Overflowing emote (Rogue)

Power Overflowing emote (Rogue) Tier 80 (Premium): Awoken Marrow Brigandine chest transmog (all classes)

Blizzard Entertainment Awoken Marrow armor transmogs also get a coat of blood.

Tiers 81-90

Tier 81 (Premium): Marrow Wand transmog (Necromancer, Sorcerer)

Marrow Wand transmog (Necromancer, Sorcerer) Tier 82 (Free): 2 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 80 (all classes)

2 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 80 (all classes) Tier 83 (Premium): Ensanguined Marrow Battle Axe one-handed axe transmog (Barbarian, Druid)

Ensanguined Marrow Battle Axe one-handed axe transmog (Barbarian, Druid) Tier 84 (Premium): 66 x Platinum (all classes)

66 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 85 (Premium): Corridor of Light town portal (all classes)

Corridor of Light town portal (all classes) Tier 86 (Premium): Mid-Air Catch emote (Barbarian)

Mid-Air Catch emote (Barbarian) Tier 87 (Premium): Ensanguined Marrow Sickle one-handed scythe transmog (Necromancer)

Ensanguined Marrow Sickle one-handed scythe transmog (Necromancer) Tier 88 (Free): 3 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 82 (all classes)

3 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 82 (all classes) Tier 89 (Premium): Awoken Marrow Armet head transmog (all classes)

Awoken Marrow Armet head transmog (all classes) Tier 90 (Premium): Awoken Famished Thoroughbred mount, Awoken Marrow Plating, and Pinned Patagium mount trophy (all classes)

Blizzard Entertainment New Town Portals will shake things up for those tired of the color blue.

Smouldering Ashes and Season Blessings

Smoldering Ashes return as the primary reward throughout the Battle Pass and are available to every player throughout the season. This seasonal currency can be used to fill various Urns in exchange for powerful upgrades that will speed character progression.

The new Urns for Season 2 and their corresponding powers include:

The Urn of Aggression – Boosts experience earned from Monster kills.

The Urn of Helltides – Chance to receive extra equipment from Helltides. The extra item will be Legendary or better.

The Urn of Swift Travel – Boosts how quickly your Mount recovers from sprinting.

The Urn of Prolonging – Boosts duration of all Elixers.

The Urn of Blood – Boosts the Hunter’s Acclaim you earn from Blood Harvest activities.

The Battle Pass rewards a total of 20 Smoldering Ashes meaning that all Season Blessings can be maxed out.

These upgrades will only be available to seasonal characters and will be negated when they are sent to the Eternal Realm when the season ends.

Blizzard Entertainment The Season 2 Battle Pass will reward enough Smouldering Ashes to max out all Urns.

How to earn tiers in the Season 2 Battle Pass

Players progress through the Battle Pass by earning Favor. Favor can be acquired through basic gameplay like killing enemies and completing Campaign or Side Quests.

Tier skips can be purchased using Diablo 4’s in-game currency Platinum. Each skip will cost 200 Platinum, but certain tiers in the Battle Pass are level-gated, meaning players cannot buy their way ahead of other players.

Favor can also be earned by completing specific seasonal challenges that progress what Blizzard calls the Season Journey.

The Season Journey: More ways to earn free rewards

Players will engage with the self-contained story of Diablo 4’s Season of the Blood by progressing through the Season Journey. As you complete challenges in the game, new Chapters of the Season Journey will become available.

As well as Favor, completing Chapters of the Season Journey rewards all players with Legendary Aspects, Weapon Transmogs, Armor Transmogs, and more.

Blizzard Entertainment The Season Journey should provide Favor simply for playing Diablo 4.

That’s everything we know so far about the Diablo 4 Season 2 Battle Pass, Smoldering Ashes, and the Season Journey.

