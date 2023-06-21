Diablo 4 Avarice: How to Beat, Spawn Locations, and more

Avarice, the Gold Cursed is one of the five major world bosses you get to fight in Diablo 4. Here is a brief guide surrounding Avarice including tips and tricks to defeat it and its spawn locations.

Diablo 4 is a game that is rich in challenging enemies to fight and obtain loot from. Avarice, the Gold Cursed, is one such boss and it is one that will make you work hard for your spoils.

However, the challenge is worth the effort as defeating this world boss rewards you with high-end loot that will carry you into the end game. Here’s a brief guide on how to beat this boss and everything you can obtain from it has been discussed in the following section.

Blizzard Entertainment Avarice is one of the hardest enemies to defeat in this game

How to defeat Avarice in Diablo 4?

Avarice is a brute and he has hard-hitting attacks that will one-shot you if you are not careful. Here is the list of attacks that you need to worry about while fighting Avarice in Diablo 4:

Ground Swipe : Avarice will often swipe his weapons on the ground which you need to dodge as much as possible.

: Avarice will often swipe his weapons on the ground which you need to dodge as much as possible. Teleport : Avarice will occasionally open a portal, enter it, and then reappear immediately from a different direction. Make sure to keep an eye out for it as if you get hit while he is reappearing, you will take a lot of damage.

: Avarice will occasionally open a portal, enter it, and then reappear immediately from a different direction. Make sure to keep an eye out for it as if you get hit while he is reappearing, you will take a lot of damage. Gold Splatter: Avarice will vomit Gold on the ground and raise Gold Pillars all over the ground. This is often followed by a shockwave that shatters those pillars. Anyone getting hit by that shattering will get one shot.

Apart from these attacks, it is important to remember that Avarice will get aggressive once his health drops below 50%. Therefore, the intensity of the aforementioned attacks will be enhanced which in turn will make him even more dangerous.

However, bring your best gear and always try to heal yourself to full as much as possible. Other than that, the fastest route to take down this demon is dealing as much damage as possible whenever you get an opening.

Avarice Spawn Locations in Diablo 4

Blizzard Entertainment Avarice can spawn in any of the locations as other World bosses

Avarice can spawn in the following locations within Diablo 4:

Caen Adar, Scolsgen

The Crucible, Fractured Peaks

Saraan Caldera, Dry Steppes

Seared Basin, Kehjistan

Fields of Desecration, Hawezar

Always keep an eye out for a timer after you have completed the main campaign of Diablo 4. The game will inform you 20 minutes in advance whenever Avarice is about to spawn in any of the aforementioned locations.

Avarice loot drops in Diablo 4

Avarice’s drops are not very different from the other world bosses you will fight in Diablo 4. This boss is a source of high-end loot including gear, gold, and experience. Apart from that, you will get access to Scattered Prisms from this boss, which is arguably one of the rarest materials in Diablo 4.

Hence, this completes our guide for Avarice in Diablo 4. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other Diablo 4 guides at Dexerto.

