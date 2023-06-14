All Faded Plaques in Diablo 4 and what they do

Faded Plaques in Diablo 4 are statues from which you can obtain rewards by using very specific emotes. Here is all that you need to know about Faded Plaques in this game.

The world is Diablo 4 is filled with mysteries that you will often come across in your journey through the Sanctuary. These could be mysterious enemies, dungeons, NPCs, statues, or even objects.

One such mysterious statue that you will often come across in Diablo 4 is called a Faded Plaque. Upon interacting with these Faded Plaques you will be presented with a riddle and solving them will grant you rewards.

Article continues after ad

Here is a brief guide to every Faded Plaque in Diablo 4 and the rewards you can obtain from them.

Blizzard Entertainment Faded Plaques are interesting puzzles that require emotes to solve

Faded Plaques and their Solutions in Diablo 4

Faded Plaques are some of the most interesting statues in Diablo 4. This is because, even though they provide you with a puzzle, the solution to that is an emote. Hence, the solution to every Faded Plaque puzzle has been provided below:

Faded Plaque Puzzle Emote Reward Bid Farewell…all…you love… Goodbye Emote Temporary Speed buff Give aid…meek…powerless… Help Emote Temporary barrier buff Atone…thy darkest…sins… Sorry Emote Potions Embolden…soul…unrelenting evil… Cheer Emote Temporary Spirit Ally buff Gratitude…reward…virtuous… Thanks Emote Temporary Bonus Gold drop buff Greet…Death…open arms… Hello Emote Invisibility until the next attack and deal 20% extra damage Dare..provoke..ire…fate… Taunt Emote Unstoppable buff

It is important to remember that these Faded Plaques are random and none of these have a specific spawn location. The Faded Plaques will disappear as soon as you move away from them. Therefore, it is difficult to pinpoint their location.

Article continues after ad

However, the puzzles that they offer do not change and they will revolve around the ones mentioned in the table. Hence, all you need to do is check which puzzle it is and press the corresponding emote for it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This concludes our guide for Faded Plaques in Diablo 4. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other Diablo 4 guides at Dexerto.

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4