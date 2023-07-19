How to get Kindling in Destiny 2 Solstice event

The Solstice event has returned bringing with it both old and new content. One of the returning features is Kindling, a valuable resource that is essential for making the most of this year’s event. Here’s how to get Kindling in Destiny 2, and a breakdown of what it’s used for.

This year’s Solstice event has introduced a decent amount of new content for playing to try. That includes the looter shooter’s first-ever Strand Rocket Launcher and a method of farming high stat armor rolls for build crafting.

Obtaining this armor isn’t quite as simple as just playing through the new activity and hoping you get lucky. Instead, you’ll need to take advantage of Solstice’s unique mechanics.

Here’s how to get Kindling in Destiny 2, plus a breakdown of what it does.

How to get Kindling in Destiny 2

Kindling can only be acquired by completing Solstice event challenges. Every completed challenge rewards at least one Kindling which can then be applied to your Sunlit armor.

These challenges can be viewed on the Quests page where they are located to the right of the Season of the Deep challenges.

They vary from simple tasks like finishing one Bonfire Bash to more complicated and time-consuming challenges like claiming the Flamekeeper title.

Bungie Kindling can be earned by completing challenges unique to the Solstice event.

What is Kindling used for in Destiny 2?

Kindling can be applied to Sunlit Armor to upgrade it. More specifically, it enables the use of Silver Ash to re-roll for better armor. For more information on rerolling Sunlit Armor, check out our dedicated Silver Ash guide.

To apply Kindling open the details page of any owned Sunlit armor, hover over the Kindling Mod slot, and apply the Kindling. Each armor slot will require a total of six Kindling to fully upgrade to Tier 3.

Fully upgraded armor will produce better rolls and a glowing visual effect. Furthermore, Tier 3 Sunlit armor can be focused to guarantee +20 in a stat of choice.

That’s everything you need to know about Kindling in Destiny 2. For more useful tips & tricks be sure to check out some of our other content:

