Ascendant Shards are one of the most desirable resources in Destiny 2. They have a wide range of uses and players are always looking for ways to get as many as possible. Here’s how to farm Ascendant Shards in Destiny 2.

The arrival of Season of the Deep has made Ascendant Shards more important than ever. In addition to being used to acquire Exotics from the Exotic Archive, they are also now used to reroll Exotic Armor.

Add to that several Ascendant Shards are needed to masterwork a full armor set and it’s only natural that players would want to gather as many as possible.

To help you out we’ve put together this guide on how to farm Ascendant Shards in Destiny 2, offering methods that both solo and team player can use.

Bungie Ascendant Shards are used to acquire Exotic weapons from the Exotic Archive.

How to farm Ascendant Shards

There are a few methods to get and farm Ascendant Shards in Destiny 2. This includes strategies that everyone from experienced fireteams to casual solo players can utilize.

Master & Grandmaster Nightfalls

Completing Master & Grandmaster Nightfalls is by far the most efficient way to farm Ascendant Shards in Destiny 2.

Doing these is going to require a dedicated fireteam with optimal loadouts, reliable methods to stun champions, and high survivability. This is especially true for Grandmasters which are considered some of the hardest content in the whole game.

To get the most out of high-level Nightfalls it’s best to complete them during Nightfall Bonus Rewards weeks. This temporary bonus doubles all rewards earned from Nightfalls including weapons, engrams, and Ascendant Shards.

Fishing

A surprisingly decent solo method for Ascendant Shard farming is fishing. Depositing an Exotic fish at the HELM gives a high chance of receiving an Ascendant Shard.

Exact drop rates for Exotic fish haven’t been confirmed by Bungie but it’s thought to be around 1 in 100 per successful catch. Assuming average luck it’s possible to get 1-3 Ascendant Shards per hour which isn’t bad for such a laid-back method.

Bungie Fishing is a surprisingly good method of acquiring Ascendant Shards.

Lost Sectors

Lost Sectors don’t drop Ascendant Shards, but they do provide a nice supply of Enhancement Prisms. Completing Lost Sectors on Legend difficulty (1830) is an effective way of stacking up Enhancement Prisms quickly.

Enhancement Prisms can be traded in at Master Rahool at The Tower for Ascendant Shards. This transaction costs x10 Enhancement Prisms and x50,000 Glimmer per Ascendant Shard.

Vendor Rank

You can reset each Vendor’s Rank to receive a guaranteed Ascendant Shard. A vendor can be reset after reaching Level 16 with them. An Ascendant Shard can be earned from the following vendors:

Banshee-44 (Gunsmith)

Commander Zavala (Vanguard)

Lord Saladin (Iron Banner)

Lord Shaxx (Crucible)

Saint-14 (Trials of Osiris)

Sonar Station (HELM)

The Drifter (Gambit)

Unfortunately, after the first reset of a Vendor each season they will reward Exotic Engrams rather than Ascendant Shards. Even so, this is still a useful method to passively earn Shards while working toward other goals.

Bungie Resetting your rank at most Vendors will reward an Ascendant Shard.

Season Pass

Completing the Season Pass is one of the easiest methods of acquiring Ascendant Shards in Destiny 2.

An Ascendant Shard is rewarded at the following Ranks of the Season Pass:

Rank 85

Rank 90

Rank 94

Obtaining these rewards requires the Premium Season Pass which can be purchased for 1,200 Silver. Alternatively, owning the Lightfall Annual Pass will also grant access to the Premium tier rewards.

That's all the current methods that Destiny 2 players can use to farm Ascendant Shards.

