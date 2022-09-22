Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022: Start date, rewards, activities & more

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022 will see Halloween come to the Tower as part of Season of Plunder, so here’s all you need to know — from rewards to the different activities you’ll be able to take part in.

Destiny 2 is one of the most successful live service games around, and with that comes themed events like the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022. This Halloween event traditionally sees the Tower redecorated in classic horror-themed decorations, as well as new event rewards to earn.

The event will return as part of the Season of Plunder, and is free to all players regardless of whether they own any expansions or season passes.

Here’s everything we know about Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022, including the start date, the earnable rewards, and more.

Festival of the Lost makes its return on October 18, 2022 at weekly reset.

That’s a little later than last year (October 12), but expect it to last into the start of November.

New content

This year, Bungie will add another Event Card as it did with the Solstice event.

While it was fun to earn additional goodies, none of them felt worth the price of the card in our experience. Expect emotes, Ghost Shells, and more to be on offer.

We don’t yet know what the new activity will be either, but last year saw the addition of Haunted Lost Sectors, which were fun to blast through with friends to kill spooky versions of enemies at the end. Still, we’d be lying if we said we didn’t miss the Haunted Forest and its randomized layouts just a little.

One thing we do know is that completing objectives throughout the event will earn players Triumphs toward a new event title. Earn it, and you’ll be a step closer to the Reveler title, which will run through this event, The Dawning (Christmas), and Guardian Games (in Spring), before heading back to Solstice in Summer 2023.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost rewards

As with last year, Bungie held a vote to determine the themed armor set that’ll be up for grabs with the Festival of the Lost 2022, and the choices were Team Mech (with skins made to look Gundam-esque), and Team Monster. Team Mech just about took the vote, with 52% of players selecting it, but you can check out both below:

Bungie Team Mech reigns supreme in 2022.

Bungie Better luck next year, Team Monster

Aside from new armor, there’s also a new sniper rifle expected as the event weapon. The as-yet-untitled weapon was found by Destiny database Light.gg, and looks like it’ll fit the Mech theme from the armor with a sleek, metallic look.

The rifle will come with the Origin Perk ‘Search Party’, with the following description:

“This weapon is granted faster aim down sights speed and movement speed while aiming down sights when no allies are near.”

That’s all we know about Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022 so far. For more on Destiny, be sure to check out more of our content at Dexerto.

