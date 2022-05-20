Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2022: Start date, armor changes, Bonfire Bash & everything we know

Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2022 is back, with a new mode, armor changes, and even a new (familiar) name. Here’s all we know about the mode in 2022.

Destiny 2 Season 17 will play host to a celebration of the game’s player base when Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2022 kicks off in July.

The event, now simply titled Solstice, will once again celebrate players’ achievements throughout the solar system, and will also reopen the European Aerial Zone with some new surprises for players.

Here’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2 Solstice 2022.

What is Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes event?

Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes, now simply known as Solstice, is a celebration of Guardians and their accomplishments throughout the last year.

The event is held in the Last City and began after Destiny 2’s first year, celebrating the Traveler’s return after we defeated Ghaul in the Red War campaign. There’s a lot to be thankful for this year, too, after we vanquished Savathun (for now) in the Witch Queen expansion.

The event usually revolves around the European Aerial Zone, an area only available during Solstice where players try and kill as many bosses as possible to earn keys to earn loot. This year, though, things are a little different.

Solstice 2022 start date & time

In a This Week At Bungie blog post, the devs revealed that Solstice will be part of Season 17 and kick off on July 19.

Expect it to start alongside the weekly reset on that day, at 6 PM BST/10 AM PT/1 PM ET.

The event usually lasts around a month, if prior years are anything to go by.

Event card

A new addition in Destiny 2 that’s making its debut with Solstice 2022 is the Event Card. All indications suggest this will be a battle pass style add-on for events and will include Event Challenges to complete, Event Seals and Titles to earn, and extra cosmetic rewards.

The Event Card will cost players 1000 Silver, but will offer rewards exceeding roughly 3000 Silver — so it’s ideal for hardcore players.

Armor changes and rewards

If you’ve ever had Solstice armor but never managed to fully upgrade it, then you may be pleased to know that Bungie is overhauling the system so you’ll only be upgrading a single armor set — no more switching between different states of armor each time you level up.

“While you can get multiple instances of a helmet, for example, upgrading armor will allow you to reroll its stats and the stat potential of the armor will be shared across those drops”, the dev said.

Bonfire Bash mode

We’ve been playing the European Aerial Zone activity for a few years now, but Bungie is about to shake things up with a new Bonfire Bash mode.

As per the devs themselves:

“Another new feature coming to Solstice is an activity in the European Aerial Zone called Bonfire Bash, where Guardians will be building and stoking what can only be described as “paracausal bonfires” while the enemies of summer fun (including the Taken, Cabal, Hive, and Fallen) will be attempting to crash the party and extinguish the fires.”

It sounds like a wave-based horde mode, something that may satiate Prison of Elders fans. We’ll add more info as we get it.

