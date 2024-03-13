Destiny 2 players want Nightfall loot update as new Sword eludes them

Destiny 2 players want Bungie to change the featured Nightfall weapon to the elusive new Sword that has yet to make an appearance despite double loot being active.

The highly anticipated March 5 update gave Destiny 2 players plenty of new weapons to farm. From the exciting reissued SMG in Prophecy to the new Heavy GL that offers unprecedented add clear, Guardians aren’t lacking in things to do.

However, not every new weapon has been made available yet with The Slammer, a new Sword, yet to make its debut. This Stasis Sword is one of a kind as it can roll Eager Edge and Chain Reaction in the third slot plus Bait and Switch and Cold Steel in the fourth slot.

Article continues after ad

Many had anticipated it would arrive alongside the double Nightfall rewards added with the weekly reset, but that isn’t the case and the community isn’t happy about it.

Destiny 2 fans want new Sword from Nightfall double loot

Destiny 2 players are calling for Bungie to update the featured Nightfall weapon to make the most of this week’s double rewards. While it is currently the Pre Astyanax IV Bow, they want it changed to The Slammer, a new Stasis Sword.

Article continues after ad

Asking as such on Reddit, one player requested, “Bungie, change the nightfall reward to the slammer,” followed by, “That’s all,” wanting the Destiny developer to rotate the new Sword in during double rewards week.

Article continues after ad

Furious at the new Sword not being featured, one of the most upvoted responses stated, “I don’t get why they keep doing this. They add the weapons to drive engagement, and then do stupid stuff like double rewards on old weapons. As soon as I saw the bow, I lost all interest in GMs for the week. Bungie really needs to get a clue.”

Others remarked, “So sad it’s the bow for double reward. I guess grind for mats lol,” as well as, “This NF sucks, if they change it to the sword I hope they change the NF, otherwise it doesn’t make a difference if we have to wait,” looking for both a weapon and Nightfall change.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Not everyone was sold on the idea though with one Guardian replying, “Pre-Astyanax is an absolute b*tch and a half to get a god roll of. Slammer is gonna be WAY easier to get a god roll of. It doesn’t need a double loot week.”

Bungie has been known to change weekly content based on the demands of the community. In the week leading up to Prophecy’s loot refresh it was rotated in as the featured weekly Dungeon after players asked to farm the old weapons before they left the game.