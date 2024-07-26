Destiny 2 shaking up Exotic class item drops with new methods

The Destiny 2 developers are shaking up exotic class item drops by introducing new ways of getting them, including missions like Dual Destiny and buffing the drop rate from Overthrow chests in the Pale Heart.

The Final Shape for Destiny 2 tied up the decade-long story of the Light and Darkness saga, it gave everything the players wanted, including the return of a long-lost friend, albeit only shortly.

The new expansion also saw the introduction of the Prismatic subclass, combining powers of both light and dark to take down the most fearsome of foes. This Prismatic subclass works best with the exotic class items the developers released alongside it, which could randomly roll two exotic perks from a pool.

Article continues after ad

As such, these nifty class items are highly sought after and are key to crafting the perfect prismatic build. Fortunately, these elusive equips are about to drop more frequently than before, a welcome relief for anyone still on the hunt for their ideal pairing.

Article continues after ad

Bungie Exotic class items will be easier to get after the new update.

Announced on the July 26 TWID, the devs are introducing a new weekly challenge to complete called Dual Destiny. This will reward players with a guaranteed exotic class item drop, meaning you should definitely add it to your weekly rotation. Subsequent completions after the first clear will not have this bonus, however, so run at your own risk.

Article continues after ad

Similarly, Bungie is targeting certain changes to Overthrow chests to be released sometime in early August. This includes increasing the drop chance for exotic class items from Overthrow chests. Each time you open one, your chances of getting a drop will increase, with higher-tied chests increasing more.

In theory, this should mean less time between exotic drops, letting you get your hands on the items faster.

Bungie has also acknowledged players’ wishes for these exotic class items to come from activities outside of the Pale Heart and has said that they’ll be monitoring the above changes.

Article continues after ad