Destiny 2 Pantheon raid boss gauntlet: Release date, new mode explained, more

Destiny 2 is releasing a raid boss gauntlet titled The Pantheon with Into The Light, here’s what we know about the mode so far including the release date.

Destiny 2 will be releasing its first-ever boss gauntlet titled The Pantheon with Into The Light. This grueling challenge will see Guardians take on a series of raid bosses, all with increasing difficulty and rewards for the task.

Looking to learn more about the upcoming mode? We’ve got you covered.

The Pantheon will be releasing part-way through Into The Light on April 30, 2024. This is exactly three weeks after Into The Light launches, which gives players plenty of time to gear up and farm the new weapons the mini-expansion is offering.

Destiny 2 Pantheon mode explained

We currently know that the Pantheon will be a raid boss gauntlet featured in Into The Light. The mode will see a fireteam face off against a bunch of raid bosses back to back and a weekly challenge. The Pantheon will also feature an escalating difficulty, with the higher levels giving out more rewards.

It’s likely the Pantheon will feature raid bosses from Destiny 2’s past and present, truly testing the capabilities of any Guardian who dares to challenge it.

Destiny 2 Pantheon rewards

The Pantheon will offer rewards like Adept Weapons, exotics, and even emblems to those capable of clearing it. What difficulties these rewards will be unlocked on is yet to be known, but it’s likely the higher levels will have better rewards.