Destiny 2’s new Exotic class item mission divides community

Destiny 2’s Exotic class item mission dropped on June 11 alongside Episode: Echoes, and it’s causing a stir among the community for both good reasons and bad.

Reactions from Guardians who have braved Dual Destiny and emerged victorious on the other side have been overwhelmingly positive. Particular praise has been heaped on the mission’s quality, difficulty, and, most importantly, fun factor.

“Dual Destiny was awesome. The mission was already super sick but whatever happened at the end made it even better. Loved it!”, exclaimed Twitch streamer Saltagreppo on X/Twitter. Datto echoed a similar sentiment. “Dual Destiny might be one of the best Destiny missions ever made, Bungie cooked the hell out of this,” he opined.

Dual Destiny awards a randomly rolled Exotic class item with over 60 different combinations available for each class after each completion. This piece of kit is just as essential for Prismatic as unlocking Aspects and Fragments, so you’ll want to complete the mission.

Criticisms of Dual Destiny stem from this realization. While clearing the mission once grants a chance to find additional rolls from any chest in the Pale Heart, locking access to a key feature of a subclass behind challenging content is causing friction in the community.

Bungie

“For an Exotic such as this, that opens up so much unique gameplay and new experiences, I feel like it absolutely should have been something easier to access for everyone,” reads one comment on a Reddit thread taking issue with the lengthy process of farming Exotic class items.

Others shared a similar belief: “My issue is that this is a core item to the entire Primastic subclass. It’s not like a random Raid Exotic that solo players know they can’t get. Just a weird decision to put it behind these barriers.”

Other concerns relate to the inaccessible nature of Exotic class items for those unwilling or unable to complete Dual Destiny due to disability or difficulty. While these two factors apply to other Endgame content such as Raids, the caveat here, again, comes in the form of those affected being prevented from accessing a fundamental component of Prismatic.

Unlocking Dual Destiny requires some legwork so if you’ve yet to try it for yourself, here’s how to get started on the new Exotic mission.