Destiny 2 glitch doubles Exotic class item drops in Dual Destiny

The Destiny 2 community has discovered a powerful glitch that allows Guardians to receive double Exotic class item rewards from the Dual Destiny co-op mission.

Dual Destiny was added in The Final Shape on June 11, and it quickly proved divisive. While some players praised the overall quality of the mission, others expressed disappointment that the Exotic Class Items have been locked behind an activity that can’t be completed alone.

While a partner is still needed for this method, a powerful glitch has now been discovered that doubles Exotic class item rewards from the mission, effectively halving the grind to get a desired roll.

Article continues after ad

Shared by YouTuber Cheese Forever, to complete the glitch you’ll need to follow these steps:

Make sure both players are using the same class, and have access to a Sword with the Eager Edge perk.

At the end of the activity, both players need to loot the same reward chest at the exact same time to receive the first Exotic class item.

After looting, immediately turn around and run as fast as you can to the opposite side of the room. Continue until you reach a gap, which can be crossed using Eagar Edge to land on a distant ledge next to the room’s outer wall.

If done correctly, the ‘Joining Allies’ message will appear, teleporting both Fireteam members back to the reward area.

Finally, loot the second chest that wasn’t looted before to receive another Exotic class item.

With this glitch, completing Dual Destiny is now by far the fastest way to farm Exotic class items. An experienced Fireteam can finish the co-op mission in around 20 minutes, resulting in 6 Exotic class items per hour.

Article continues after ad

However, those who don’t want to farm the activity can instead earn Exotic class items from Overthrow Chests. This method still requires a full run of Dual Destiny beforehand, but offers a more relaxed alternative to acquiring rolls after the mission is complete.