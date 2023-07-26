Best Hand Cannons in Destiny 2 for PvE & PvP

No gun class is more iconic to Destiny than the Hand Cannon. These hard-hitting revolvers take classic cowboy gunslinging and add a space magic twist. To help you choose the right one we’ve put together this list of the best Hand Cannons in Destiny 2 for PvE and PvP.

Ever since the start of Destiny, the franchise has been known for its Hand Cannons. So much so that the original game’s cover art even featured a Guardian standing center stage with one in hand. Bungie knows these super-powered pistols are cool, and they’re right.

Most Hand Cannons are dependent on having good mechanics and being able to land Precision shots consistently. If you’re capable of that then there’s no reason to not use these stylish revolvers. Although admittedly most of them are easier to use on mouse and keyboard than controller.

While the below ranking is primarily based on how effective each Hand Cannon is it also takes into account how easy that weapon is to obtain and farm. Also, Exotic guns are judged more harshly as they use up your sole Exotic slot.

Best Hand Cannons in Destiny 2 PvE

For the most part, Hand Cannons aren’t overly great in PvE. However, an upcoming buff has been confirmed for Season 22 that could very well see them become meta. Besides, all it takes is a pair of Lucky Pants to turn all of these into DPS monsters and they’re fun to use regardless.

5. Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver

Bungie It’s pretty bad with most builds, but Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver is top-tier with Lucky Pants.

This one is for our Lucky Pants users out there. While it’s usually best to run an Exotic with Lucky Pants, some Hunter mains may want to save that slot. If it’s a Legendary 180 RPM Hand Cannon you need look no further than this beauty.

God Roll: Reconstruction/Fourth Time’s the Charm + Vorpal Weapon

4. Fatebringer

This 140 RPM Hand Cannon is a unique drop from the Venus Raid and an absolute beast. It gets access to the incredible roll that is Explosive Payload and Firefly, making it the perfect Kinetic Hand Cannon for PvE. Combo that with its solid stats and you can’t go wrong with Fatebringer.

God Roll: Explosive Payload + Firefly

3. Malfeasance

Bungie The catalyst Malfeasance received in Season 21 elevated it to new heights.

Not only is Malfeasance the best Hand Cannon for Lucky Pants users, but it’s also awesome on a regular build too. It has intrinsic stun against Unstoppable Champions, a catalyst granting it Vorpal Weapon, ludicrous range, and a near-perfect recoil pattern.

God Roll: Curated Roll

2. Zaouli’s Bane

Zaouli’s Bane is effectively an even better Fatebringer. Both are excellent but Zaouli’s is a Solar Hand Cannon with access to Incandescent, one of the best PvE perks in Destiny 2. Plus it’s craftable so those capable of farming the King’s Fall Raid can guarantee themselves a God Roll.

God Roll: Explosive Payload + Incandescent

1. Lumina

Bungie Sometimes unique weapons are fun but not effective. Thankfully, Lumina manages to be both.

This unique Exotic offers unmatched utility among Hand Cannons. Not only does it have solid damage and range, but Lumina can also heal teammates and give them – and yourself – an incredible 35% damage buff. This is undoubtedly one of the most underrated PvE guns in Destiny.

God Roll: Curated Roll

Best Hand Cannons in Destiny 2 PvP

5. Targeted Redaction

Bungie It’s nothing spectacular, but Targeted Redaction is a really good option considering how easy it is to obtain.

New to Season 21, Targeted Redaction offers a top-tier option for players who are in need of an easy to acquire yet still great craftable Hand Cannon. It doesn’t redefine 120 RPM Hand Canons by any means but it’s reliable, consistent, and effective. A solid option that can work at any level of PvP.

God Roll: Outlaw + Explosive Payload

4. Austringer

Some Hand Cannons are loved strictly because of how they feel to use, and that’s exactly the case for Austringer. This 140 RPM is a strong choice with access to several meta PvP Perks, but its incredible feel and ease of use are what makes Austringer stand out most.

God Roll: Eye of the Storm/Snapshot Sights + Rangefinder/Zen Moment

3. Round Robin

Bungie Round Robin is a fantastic gun introduced in Lightfall, but farming Red Borders for this isn’t fun.

Hand Cannon enjoyers have been treated well since Lightfall’s arrival. Not only did Season 21 add Targeted Redation, but Season 20 introduced Round Robin. This is our favorite 120 RPM Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 with Keep Away and its Origin Trait, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, being particular highlights.

God Roll: Keep Away + Kill Clip/Opening Shot

2. Rose

This spot was a close call between Rose and Exalted Truth, but the former barely wins out thanks to its Lightweight Frame providing a movement speed boost and +20 Mobility for free. Couple that with Rangefinder improving its okay Range stat and you are left with a truly phenomenal Hand Cannon.

God Roll: Perpetual Motion/Slideshot + Explosive Payload

1. Ace of Spades

Bungie If you are mechanically gifted there might not be a gun that provides more value in PvP than Ace of Spades.

If you are a true Hand Cannon enthusiast there is no better option than Ace of Spaces. This Exotic revolver’s signature perk, Memento Mori, gives it unmatched consistency and even permanent radar. If you want a no-nonsense, shoot and kill Hand Cannon this is the definitive choice.

God Roll: Curated Roll

That’s everything you need to know about the best Hand Cannons in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP. For more useful tips check out some of our other content:

