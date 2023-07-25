Best Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 for PvE & PvP

There’s something satisfying about a hard-hitting battle rifle or DMR in an FPS. Destiny’s interpretation of that is the Scout Rifle, and they are excellent. To help you pick the right one we’ve put together this list of the best Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 for both PvE and PvP.

Scout Rifles have always been in Destiny, primarily serving as medium to long-range weapons that benefit greatly from precision damage. Although they rarely have the best time to kill in Crucible or the highest DPS in PvE, they are consistent and practical for a wide range of activities.

Assuming you can keep your distance from enemies and have the mechanical skill to land your shots there’s not much better than a good Scout Rifle. Just avoid getting up close and personal as that really isn’t this class’ strong point.

While the below ranking is primarily based on how effective each Scout Rifle is it also takes into account how easy that weapon is to obtain and farm. Also, Exotic guns are judged more harshly as they use up your sole Exotic slot.

Best Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 PvE

Scout Rifles are an interesting choice in PvE as they provide great range and decent DPS but benefit from a slow and more stationary playstyle. Although not always practical, Scout Rifles can thrive in the right situation and are worth using.

5. Staccato-46

Bungie The Staccato-46 is the best Scout Rifle for Solar players to use thanks to its strong Perk synergy.

As Solar Primary guns go you can’t get much better than a God Roll Staccato-46. With the right Perks, this 180 RPM Scout Rifle is a menace thanks to access to either Incandescent or Explosive Payload. It also has great stats across the board and just generally feels nice to use.

God Roll: Triple Tap/Outlaw + Incandescent/Explosive Payload

4. Glissando-47

New to Season 21, the Glissando-47 has quickly proven itself to be a terrific Scout Rifle. One of the best parts about this Strand Primary is that its God Roll in PvE happens to be its God Roll in PvP too. This is a true all-purpose Kinetic that you really can’t go wrong with.

God Roll: Keep Away + Box Breathing/Hatchling

3. Wicked Implement

Bungie The Wicked Implement isn’t versatile, but when used with the right build in the right situation it is fantastic.

We wouldn’t ordinarily recommend an Exotic Scout Rifle for PvE as it’s just not the best use of your Exotic slot. However, the Wicked Implement synergizes well with Stasis builds and is strong against Champions, making it a great choice in Nightfalls and Lost Sectors.

God Roll: Curated Roll

2. Tarnished Mettle

Arc mains aren’t blessed in the Scout Rifle department, but Tarnished Mettle is the only one you need. This 200 RPM Scout Rifle with Voltshot has insane synergy with Arc builds and will constantly apply Jolt. Even better, Demolitionist in the third slot is perfect for fueling Warlock grenade spam.

God Roll: Demolitionist/Rapid Hit + Voltshot

1. Doom of Chelchis

Bungie Scout Rifles aren’t usually viable DPS options but the Doom of Chelchis breaks that rule.

If you want a Scout Rifle strictly to deal as much damage as possible, Doom of Chelchis is the play. This 180 RPM Void Primary not only gets access to Explosive Payload but has two excellent DPS Perks in Frenzy and One For All. With the right roll, this monster deals Exotic-like damage without using up the slot.

God Roll: Explosive Payload + Frenzy/One For All

Best Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 PvP

Scout Rifles have always been a strong option in the Crucible. They offer outstanding medium to long-range damage, perfect for locking down open areas on larger maps. They excel when an enemy is forced to push into you and you can freely drop them with just a few shots.

5. Long Arm

Bungie The Long Arm performs similarly to a top-tier 120 RPM Hand Cannon, but lever-action rifles are cooler.

The Long Arm is one of the few 120 RPM Scout Rifles available, effectively offering a Legendary rendition of the Dead Man’s Tale. It’s slightly preferred to its Exotic cousin as it delivers 90% of the value without using up the Exotic slot. Regardless, both are great choices for some classic cowboy gunslinging action.

God Roll: Hip-fire Grip/Compulsive Reloader + Explosive Payload

4. Taraxippos

First available during 2023’s Guardian Games, the Tarxippos has already established itself as arguably the best Legendary 200 RPM Scout Rifle in Destiny 2. It has a wonderful Perk pool for PvP, great stats, and a forgiving TTK at most ranges.

God Roll: Zen Moment + Explosive Payload/Kill Clip

3. MIDA Multi-Tool

Bungie It isn’t fancy, but the MIDA Multi-Tool’s unique Perks make it an obvious choice to use in PvP.

A quick glance at the MIDA Multi-Tool’s Perks makes it very apparent that this thing was built for PvP. Its unique traits boost movement speed and provide a permanent radar, and it gets High-Caliber Rounds that massively flinch enemies. 200 RPM Scout Rifles aren’t usually that good but this is the exception.

God Roll: Curated Roll

2. Jade Rabbit

150 RPM scouts are an acquired taste but they can be lethal in the right hands, and out of all of them the Jade Rabbit is comfortably the best. With its Masterwork and catalyst complete, the Jade Rabbit offers unmatched Range and stability making it perfect for counter-sniping and picking enemies off from afar.

God Roll: Curated Roll

1. Hung Jury SR4

Bungie Hung Jury is a solid enough Scout Rifle, but it’s Box Breathing that elevates this to true greatness.

The Hung Jury itself is a distinctly average Scout Rifle. In fact, as a Precision Frame, you can even argue it’s a little below average. Yet thanks to Box Breathing being one of the Perks in the game, this is instead a must-have for the Crucible. Make no mistake, this beast’s TTK is scarily good when used right.

God Roll: Rapid Hit/Surplus + Box Breathing

That’s everything you need to know about the best Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP. For more useful tips check out some of our other content:

