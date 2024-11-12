Don’t miss Destiny 2’s best PvP sniper before it’s gone for good

Destiny 2 has released a reprised version of Mechabre, an Arc Sniper Rifle that has established itself as the best option in PvP, and you don’t have long to farm it.

The third rendition of Mechabre was introduced in Festival of The Lost 2024, refreshing the powerful sniper’s perk pool. This newly reprised variant has gained several perks, resulting in a perk combination that has elevated it to the top of the PvP meta: Snapshot Sights and Closing Time.

Snapshot Sight is self-explanatory, with it boosting the gun’s handling significantly. This is effectively a must on all meta snipers in Destiny 2, but what makes Mechabre special is that it also rolls Closing Time.

Closing Time is a new perk added in Episode: Revenant that is extremely powerful. It improves range, accuracy, and handling as your magazine gets lower. In PvP, your magazine is always low due to how the ammo economy works with Special weapons, so this perk is constantly active.

This combination grants an unimaginably fast ADS speed, as well as huge boosts to accuracy. These make Mechabre the perfect choice for both playing up close and making sure you can land headshots from far away. It does everything you need from a PvP sniper, hence its well-earned spot at the top of the meta.

Here’s the Mechabre god roll that you’ll want to farm to avoid missing out on the best PvP Sniper Rifle:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk 1: Snapshot Sights

Snapshot Sights Perk 2: Closing Time

Closing Time Masterwork: Handling

Mechabre is not the only Sniper Rifle to get access to these perks, as Veleda-F gets the exact same roll. However, Mechabre beats out the Void alternative thanks to its Origin Trait. Known as Search Party, this boosts ADS and movement speed when no allies are nearby, giving it unrivaled handling and mobility.

You can farm Mechabre right now from Festival of the Lost 2024 by either completing Haunted Sectors or focusing it at vendor Eva Levante in The Tower for x1 Eerie Engram and x1,000 Candy each.

However, you only have so long to do so, as this weapon is exclusive to the Halloween event. Mechabre is only available until FoTL 2024 ends on November 19, 2024.

After this, it won’t return until the end of next year at the earliest, by which point it probably won’t be the best sniper anymore. After all, power creep is a constant presence in Destiny 2, with new weapons being released every season. Therefore, this is your only chance to get this meta-defining Sniper Rifle, so get farming before it’s too late.