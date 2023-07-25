Best Pulse Rifles in Destiny 2 for PvE & PvP

Everyone like the feel of a good burst gun in any first-person shooter, and Destiny has plenty to choose from. To help pick the right one we’ve put together this list of the best Pulse Rifles in Destiny 2 for both PvE and PvP.

Pulse Rifles have been in Destiny since the very start offering a medium to long-range option with a competitive time to kill. They are very strong in PvP and fairly strong in PvE with the risk being that a missed burst leaves you vulnerable while waiting for the burst delay.

Most Pulse Rifles aren’t great to use up close. There are exceptions with Rapid-fire Frames holding their own but for the most part, you’ll want to keep a fair distance between yourself and the enemy. Be sure to avoid gunfights at extreme ranges though as Scout Rifles and Snipers will usually beat a Pulse Rifle.

While the below ranking is primarily based on how effective each Pulse Rifle is it also takes into consideration how easy that weapon is to obtain and farm. Also, Exotic guns are judged more harshly as they use up your sole Exotic slot.

Best Pulse Rifles in Destiny 2 PvE

Although Pulse Rifles generally perform better in PvP, there are a few standouts that are worth using in PvE content too. Although DPS-wise Pulse Rifles aren’t usually anything special with the right perks they can be surprisingly potent and compete with the very best Primary Weapons.

5. Disparity

Bungie Any Pulse Rifle that gets Desperado is going to be good, but the Disparity’s stats and four-burst fire elevate it.

Realistically, this could be any Pulse Rifle that has access to Desperado. This excellent Perk increases the rate of fire of a gun after a precision final blow which works incredibly well with a Pulse Rifle. We favor Disparity thanks to its high base stats, access to Rapid Hit, and four-round burst fire.

God Roll: Rapid Hit + Desperados

4. Graviton Lance

This Exotic is still a monster in the Crucible after its Season 20 glow-up, but following a staggering 66% buff to PvE damage it now dominates everywhere else too. Also, Cosmology is an excellent unique trait that makes Graviton Lance capable of killing three enemies in just one burst.

God Roll: Curated Roll

3. Battle Scar

Bungie It’s not an easy gun to obtain, but a god roll Battle Scar will set you up for life thanks to its phenomenal perk pool.

Getting a good roll on this weapon is difficult as it’s an open-world drop but if you get lucky the Battle Scar is a top-tier 450 RPM Pulse Rifle. Its stats are solid and it gets access to Kinetic Tremors, one of the best traits in the game, and Field-Tested, arguably the best Origin Trait in Destiny 2.

God Roll: Perpetual Motion/Keep Away + Kinetic Tremors

2. Bad Juju

For PvE, the Bad Juju is the best Exotic Pulse Rifle you can use. Its unique perk String of Curses refills the magazine, grants Super energy, and increases damage by up to 100% just for scoring a few kills. It’s an easy to use point and click monster that can destroy just about any Minor or Major enemy.

God Roll: Curated Roll

1. Insidious

Bungie This gorgeous Pulse Rifle excels in most content with its ability to roll Dragonfly in the third slot being a particular highlight.

Obtained from the Vow of the Discipline Raid, Insidious is an incredible 450 RPM Pulse Rifle. This four-round burst Pulse gets access to some unspeakably powerful rolls and it’s craftable so you don’t have to be as reliant on luck to obtain a god roll.

God Roll: Dragonfly + Rampage

Best Pulse Rifles in Destiny 2 PvP

Pulse Rifles have remained a staple of Destiny 2 PvP for some time thanks to their competitive time to kill and impressive range. They are generally quite easy to use and are one of the best choices for medium-range maps.

5. Different Times

Bungie Given how easy it is to acquire it’s crazy how strong the Different Times is the Crucible.

This 540 RPM Pulse Rifle is a strong choice with access to the ever-potent combination of Moving Target and Headseeker. Arguably its main strength is just how accessible it is being a craftable weapon from the Season of the Deep vendor. Even new players can obtain a crafted Different Times with relative ease.

God Roll: Moving Target + Headseeker

4. BxR-55 Battler

This Battle Rifle-inspired Primary is another top-tier craftable Pulse Rifle that’s easy to acquire. More so than any specific perk combo the BxR-55 Battler just feels amazing to use and is incredibly consistent. It has very high stats across the board plus its unique frame makes it exceptionally versatile.

God Roll: Perpetual Motion + Kill Clip

3. No Time to Explain

Bungie It’s not quite the top dog anymore, but No Time to Explain remains an exceptional Pulse Rifle regardless.

Ever since its introduction in Season 12, No Time to Explain has been one of the best Crucible weapons in Destiny 2. Another Exotic weapon has taken its place for now but this remains a very good gun thanks to its ability to consistently kill enemies in just two bursts.

God Roll: Curated Roll

2. Autumn Wind

Not only is the Autumn Wind fairly easy to obtain but it’s also a wonderful Pulse Rifle. As long as you are comfortable using the Rapid-fire Frame archetype pretty much no other Legendary Pulse is as effective in close to medium-range gunfights. This thing can even hold its own against meta SMGs like The Immortal.

God Roll: Rangefinder + Headseeker/Moving Target

1. Graviton Lance

Bungie Graviton Lance’s buff in Season 20 cemented it as the best Primary weapon in the Crucible.

The Graviton Lance remains not only the best Pulse Rifle in PvP, but arguably the best Primary weapon period. Its spectacular effective range, perfect stability, and even AOE capabilities thanks to Cosmology make this an absurdly powerful gun that probably needs a nerf.

God Roll: Curated Roll

