All weapon buffs and nerfs in Destiny 2 Episode Revenant

Episode Revenant is set to add a huge variety of buffs and nerfs to Destiny 2, so here’s every change coming to help you prepare for the big update.

With Echoes Act 3 coming to an end, Destiny’s next major update will take its place. It will introduce a range of new content, including Tonics, artifact mods, and Vesper’s Host, an unexplored dungeon that will feature both a World First Race and Contest Mode.

Article continues after ad

Of course, no new season would be complete without a whole host of balance changes, including buffs and nerfs for several archetypes, Exotic Weapons, and weapon perks. It’s these changes that keep both the PvE Meta and PvP Meta feeling fresh, and this season’s are some of the biggest we’ve ever seen.

Revenant Act 1 includes massive buffs for Sniper Rifles, Shotguns and primary weapons as a whole. Equally, several overlooked Exotics are finally getting their time to shine, with the likes of The Huckleberry, Bad Juju, and The Prospector all receiving big buffs.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

With that said, here’s the full list of buffs and nerfs coming in Destiny 2 Episode Revenant:

PvE Weapon Archetype changes

All Primary Weapons

Rebalanced how PvE damage is dealt to slightly prioritize critical hits. Increased critical hit damage by between 5%-7% depending on frame. Decreased body shot damage by between 5%-7% depending on frame.



Pulse Rifles

Heavy Burst (includes Graviton Lance and Revision Zero’s Heavy Burst) Increased RPM from 300 to 324. Decreased damage in PvE by 18% for Legendary weapons in this subfamily. Graviton Lance and Revision Zero Heavy Burst mode reduced by 8%.



Sniper Rifles

Reduced flinch against Combatants by 50%.

Reduced camera roll against players by 10%.

Increased Damage against: Minors – 60% Majors – 75% Minibosses – 35% Champions – 25%



Glaive

Corrected an issue where perks that changed the magazine size could sometimes display incorrect preview values.

Shotguns

Minimum damage after falloff has been increased from 0% to 40% for damage vs AI only.

Sidearms

Rocket-Assisted Sidearm Reduced reserve ammo by 25%.



Trace Rifles

Increased base (spawn and crate) PvP ammo from 25 to 29.

Machine Guns

High Impact Increased critical hit damage by 4%.



Grenade Launchers

Heavy Ammo Grenade Launchers Decreased damage from the detonation by 5% against combatants. Increased projectile impact damage correspondingly, globally. In PvE, total damage is the same, just split differently between detonation and impact. In PvP, Heavy GLs now deal approximately 7% and 26% more impact damage, depending on the Blast Radius stat.

Rapid Fire Frame Increased Rapid Fire frame impact and detonation damage by 7%.



PvP Weapon Archetype changes

Buffs

Adaptive Submachine Guns Base Damage from 10.9 to 11.5. Decreases body shot time-to-kill.

Precisions Auto Rifles Base Damage from 19 to 19.4, Critical Hit Damage from 33.6 to 33.95. Reduces the nerf they received in Destiny 2: Into the Light by ~50%.

High-Impact Auto Rifles Base Damage from 22 to 23, Critical Hit Damage from 40.1 to 41.4. Slightly increases forgiveness and range after damage falloff.

Precision Hand Cannons Base Damage from 40.4 to 45.3, Critical Hit Damage from 70.25 to 70.2. Decreases body shot time-to-kill.

Heavy Burst Hand Cannons Base Damage from 23.8 to 24, Critical Hit Damage from 49.6 to 52.8. Slightly increases forgiveness and range after damage falloff, allows better interaction with damage boosts.

Heavy Burst Pulse Rifles Critical Hit Damage from 41.95 to 42.55 (RPM increased to ~320). Decreases optimal time-to-kill from 0.87s to 0.80s.

Aggressive Scout Rifles Critical Hit Damage from 91.1 to 91.8. Allows better interaction with damage boosts.



Nerfs