All weapon buffs and nerfs in Destiny 2 Episode Revenant

All weapon buffs and nerfs in Destiny 2 Episode RevenantBungie
Episode Revenant is set to add a huge variety of buffs and nerfs to Destiny 2, so here’s every change coming to help you prepare for the big update.
With Echoes Act 3 coming to an end, Destiny’s next major update will take its place. It will introduce a range of new content, including Tonics, artifact mods, and Vesper’s Host, an unexplored dungeon that will feature both a World First Race and Contest Mode.
Of course, no new season would be complete without a whole host of balance changes, including buffs and nerfs for several archetypes, Exotic Weapons, and weapon perks. It’s these changes that keep both the PvE Meta and PvP Meta feeling fresh, and this season’s are some of the biggest we’ve ever seen.
Revenant Act 1 includes massive buffs for Sniper Rifles, Shotguns and primary weapons as a whole. Equally, several overlooked Exotics are finally getting their time to shine, with the likes of The Huckleberry, Bad Juju, and The Prospector all receiving big buffs.
With that said, here’s the full list of buffs and nerfs coming in Destiny 2 Episode Revenant:
PvE Weapon Archetype changes
All Primary Weapons
- Rebalanced how PvE damage is dealt to slightly prioritize critical hits.
- Increased critical hit damage by between 5%-7% depending on frame.
- Decreased body shot damage by between 5%-7% depending on frame.
Pulse Rifles
- Heavy Burst (includes Graviton Lance and Revision Zero’s Heavy Burst)
- Increased RPM from 300 to 324.
- Decreased damage in PvE by 18% for Legendary weapons in this subfamily.
- Graviton Lance and Revision Zero Heavy Burst mode reduced by 8%.
Sniper Rifles
- Reduced flinch against Combatants by 50%.
- Reduced camera roll against players by 10%.
- Increased Damage against:
- Minors – 60%
- Majors – 75%
- Minibosses – 35%
- Champions – 25%
Glaive
- Corrected an issue where perks that changed the magazine size could sometimes display incorrect preview values.
Shotguns
- Minimum damage after falloff has been increased from 0% to 40% for damage vs AI only.
Sidearms
- Rocket-Assisted Sidearm
- Reduced reserve ammo by 25%.
Trace Rifles
- Increased base (spawn and crate) PvP ammo from 25 to 29.
Machine Guns
- High Impact
- Increased critical hit damage by 4%.
Grenade Launchers
- Heavy Ammo Grenade Launchers
- Decreased damage from the detonation by 5% against combatants.
- Increased projectile impact damage correspondingly, globally.
- In PvE, total damage is the same, just split differently between detonation and impact.
- In PvP, Heavy GLs now deal approximately 7% and 26% more impact damage, depending on the Blast Radius stat.
- Rapid Fire Frame
- Increased Rapid Fire frame impact and detonation damage by 7%.
PvP Weapon Archetype changes
Buffs
- Adaptive Submachine Guns
- Base Damage from 10.9 to 11.5.
- Decreases body shot time-to-kill.
- Base Damage from 10.9 to 11.5.
- Precisions Auto Rifles
- Base Damage from 19 to 19.4, Critical Hit Damage from 33.6 to 33.95.
- Reduces the nerf they received in Destiny 2: Into the Light by ~50%.
- Base Damage from 19 to 19.4, Critical Hit Damage from 33.6 to 33.95.
- High-Impact Auto Rifles
- Base Damage from 22 to 23, Critical Hit Damage from 40.1 to 41.4.
- Slightly increases forgiveness and range after damage falloff.
- Base Damage from 22 to 23, Critical Hit Damage from 40.1 to 41.4.
- Precision Hand Cannons
- Base Damage from 40.4 to 45.3, Critical Hit Damage from 70.25 to 70.2.
- Decreases body shot time-to-kill.
- Base Damage from 40.4 to 45.3, Critical Hit Damage from 70.25 to 70.2.
- Heavy Burst Hand Cannons
- Base Damage from 23.8 to 24, Critical Hit Damage from 49.6 to 52.8.
- Slightly increases forgiveness and range after damage falloff, allows better interaction with damage boosts.
- Base Damage from 23.8 to 24, Critical Hit Damage from 49.6 to 52.8.
- Heavy Burst Pulse Rifles
- Critical Hit Damage from 41.95 to 42.55 (RPM increased to ~320).
- Decreases optimal time-to-kill from 0.87s to 0.80s.
- Critical Hit Damage from 41.95 to 42.55 (RPM increased to ~320).
- Aggressive Scout Rifles
- Critical Hit Damage from 91.1 to 91.8.
- Allows better interaction with damage boosts.
- Critical Hit Damage from 91.1 to 91.8.
Nerfs
- Adaptive Hand Cannons
- Base Damage from 44.7 to 44.5, Critical Hit Damage from 80.3 to 80.1
- Slightly reduces 3-tap range once damage falloff has begun (i>
- Base Damage from 44.7 to 44.5, Critical Hit Damage from 80.3 to 80.1
- Adaptive Auto Rifles
- Critical Hit Damage from 26.5 to 26.25.
- Reduces forgiveness against high resilience tiers.
- Critical Hit Damage from 26.5 to 26.25.
- High-Impact Pulse Rifles
- Critical Hit Damage from 40.1 to 39.6.
- Lowers the resiliency threshold to force 6C instead of 5C1B to 5.
- Critical Hit Damage from 40.1 to 39.6.
- Reduced base reserves from 250 to 200.
- Reduced max reserves from 384 to 300.
- Reduced impact damage of the Point-Blank projectile by 50%.
- Increased hip fire projectile damage against players by 10%.
- Now starts with seven ammo in Crucible and gains seven from crates and ammo bricks.
- Now fully reloads on kills. Replaced catalyst with Kinetic Tremors.
- When Ravenous Beast is active, gain damage resistance against incoming Solar damage.
- 50% vs combatants, 15% vs players
- Now gains a stack of Dynamic Charge on kills in addition to precision hits.
- On Black Wings stacks for max effect reduced from 5 to 3. Extended duration of buff from 7s to 10s.
- Increased lifetime of String of Curses from 3.5s base to 5.5s base; 7.5s with the catalyst. Increased magazine size from 27 to 36.
- Increased direct hit damage vs combatants by 33%.
- Adjusted recoil and projectile to have a much flatter trajectory by doing the following:
- Reduced camera recoil from firing by ~50%.
- Increased projectile velocity.
- Reduced projectile gravity.
- +5 ammo in reserves.
- Now spawns a moth on 2 direct hits.
- Reduced moth cooldown from 4s to 3s, shared with the kill trigger.
- Now spawns a volatile burst on direct hits.
- Now spawns three powerful cluster bombs on detonation dealing substantially more damage per shot over a much larger area than previously.
- Removed sticky grenade, flame grenade, and remote detonation function.
- Mag size reduced to 6.
- Bonus ammo reserves on the catalyst changed to +50 Reload speed.
- Added the ability to trigger Roadborn on two rapid precision hits.
- +20 stability, +25% reload speed with Roadborn active.
- Increased base ammo reserves.
- Updated hip fire projectiles to behave more closely to Support Auto Rifle healing shots.
- Now works correctly in Crucible.
- Can now be refreshed if you slide again following the completion of the initial slide.
- Now increases reload speed when the magazine is near empty.
- Increased time to reload by one second for both base and enhanced
- Increased time to start reloading by two seconds for both base and enhanced
- Can now stack up to x2. x1 grants 15% damage for 7s, x2 grants 25% damage for 4s and drops back to x1 when the timer expires.
- Removed the time limit between kills, now requires kills in a life instead of in rapid succession.
- Reduced the downside stat penalties from -30 to -20 at base, and -25 to -15 for the Enhanced.