Destiny 2 Garden of Salvation loot table: All raid weapons and armor

Added in 2019’s Shadowkeep expansion, Destiny 2’s Garden of Salvation Raid holds seven weapons and three armor sets in its coffers, ready to be plundered by Fireteams that dare to venture inside and confront the Sanctified Mind.

With the release of Episode Revenant on October 8, every GoS weapon can now be crafted at the Enclave on Mars, providing Guardians with a renewed incentive to run the Vex-themed endgame activity.

As with all Raids, each encounter has an individual drop table. Here’s everything you need to know about Garden of Salvation’s loot table, including the maximizing efficiency when hunting for specific drops and Patterns.

Garden of Salvation Encounters & Loot Tables

Garden of Salvation’s first three encounters can drop two different weapons and one armor piece, while the fourth and final encounter can drop one weapon and two different armor pieces.

Encounter 1:

Evade Encounter 2:

Summon Encounter 3: Consecrated Mind Encounter 4: Sanctified Mind

Zealot’s Reward

Prophet of Doom

Ancient Gospel

Omniscient Eye

Accrued Redemption

Reckless Oracle

Sacred Provenance

Mask of Righteousness

Boots of Ascendancy

Gloves of Exaltation

Robes of Transcendence

Temptation’s Bond

All weapons and best perks

While it’s now possible to obtain Patterns for every Garden of Salvation weapon, bypassing the need to rely on RNG to obtain god rolls, you’ll still get plenty of randomly rolled drops during the unlock process.

It’s also worth noting that Bungie added new perks to some of Garden of Salvation’s weapons in Revenant. Here are the best perks to look out for on each reprised weapon:

WEAPON PERK COLUMN 1 PERK COLUMN 2

Zealot’s Reward

Void Fusion Rifle Under Pressure

Destabilizing Rounds

Auto-Loading Holster

Feeding Frenzy Closing Time

Reservoir Burst

Controlled Burst

Kickstart

Rampage

Prophet of Doom

Arc Shotgun Threat Detector

Reconstruction

Threat Remover

Slideways

Envious Arsenal

Pugilist Closing Time

Opening Shot

Voltshot

Trench Barrel

One-Two Punch

Reckless Oracle

Void Auto Rifle Destabilizing Rounds

Subsistence

Keep Away

Tap the Trigger Paracausal Affinity

Repulsor Brace

Kill Clip

One for All

Dynamic Sway Reduction

Omniscient Eye

Solar Sniper Rifle Fourth Time’s the Charm

Lone Wolf

Lead from Gold

Mulligan

Elemental Capacitor

Envious Arsenal Precision Instrument

Snapshot Sights

Box Breathing

Vorpal Weapon

Closing Time

Accrued Redemption

Kinetic Bow Archer’s Tempo

Successful Warm-Up

Offhand Strike

To the Pain

Tunnel Vision Kinetic Tremors

Archer’s Gambit

Firefly

Explosive Head

Sacred Provenance

Kinetic Pulse Rifle Rapid Hit

Demolitionist

Killing Wind

Heating Up Kinetic Tremors

Kill Clip

Desperado

Headseeker

Desperate Measures

Ancient Gospel

Void Hand Cannon Rampage

Destabilizing Rounds

Lone Wolf

Eye of the Storm

Demolitionist

Rapid Hit Kill Clip

Explosive Payload

Swashbuckler

Garden of Salvation Exotic Weapon – Divinity

Bungie

Alongside Necrochasm from Crota’s End, Divinity is one of only two Raid Exotics tied to the completion of an Exotic quest.

While this means you won’t need to rely on RNG for the support Trace Rifle to drop, you will need to complete the Divine Fragmentation quest, started by defeating Zeteon, Redemptive Mind, in the Lunar Battlegrounds on the Moon and picking up the item it drops.

The quest involves completing a series of secret puzzles within Garden of Salvation and the raid itself in a single sitting.

Garden of Salvation Raid Armor

Garden of Salvation’s armor has access to a series of unique mods specifically geared toward providing buffs inside the Raid. The full list is as follows:

Mod Name Cost Effect Relay Defender 1 Gain an increase to weapon damage while within 5 meters of an active vex relay. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase it’s benefit. Enhanced Relay Defender 3 Gain a powerful increase to weapon damage while within 5 meters of an active Vex Relay. Resistant Tether 1 Gain an increase to weapon damage while within 5 meters of an active vex relay. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase its benefit. Enhanced Resistant Tether 3 Gain powerful damage resistance while part of a tether chain. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase this benefit. Voltaic Mote Collector 1 Gain an overshield after you collect 10 motes. This mods effect does not stack with other copies of this mod. Enhanced Voltaic Mote Collector 3 Gain an overshield after you collect 5 motes. This mods effect does not stack with other copies of this mod. Voltaic Ammo Collector 1 Increases the chances of finding heavy ammo while you have the voltaic overflow buff. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase the benefit. Enhanced Voltaic Ammo Collector 3 Greatly increases the chances of finding heavy ammo while you have the voltaic overflow buff. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase the benefit.

Is Garden of Salvation’s loot farmable?

As standard, each encounter of a Raid will only drop loot once per character, per week. When included as one of two Weekly Featured Raids, however, every Garden of Salvation encounter can be farmed for loot without limit, making the grind for god rolls and Red Borders exponentially faster.

See the full rotation schedule for more information on when GoS will next be featured.

Deepsight Signal Quest

Completing Deepsight Signal unlocks the ability to purchase Garden of Salvation weapon Patterns from Hawthorne.

Added with Episode Revenant, Deepsight Signal is a quest obtainable from Hawthorne in the Tower. Completing every encounter (this doesn’t have to be in one sitting) will unlock the ability to purchase one Red Border Garden of Salvation weapon of your choice from the vendor per week.

Garden of Salvation Memento

Garden of Salvation’s Memento is obtained by clearing the entire Raid without wiping.

Also introduced with Revenant, a new Memento themed around Garden of Salvation is obtainable by completing the entire Raid without incurring any hard wipes. The cosmetic skin can be applied to any non-Exotic weapon and only one Memento can be held in your inventory at a time.

That’s a wrap on our guide for Destiny 2’s Garden of Salvation loot table, but if you’re looking for more information on Episode Revenant, check out our hub as well as our up-to-date tier list ranking the best PvE and PvP Exotic weapons.