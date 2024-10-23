GamingDestiny

Destiny 2 Garden of Salvation loot table: All raid weapons and armor

Joe Pring

Added in 2019’s Shadowkeep expansion, Destiny 2’s Garden of Salvation Raid holds seven weapons and three armor sets in its coffers, ready to be plundered by Fireteams that dare to venture inside and confront the Sanctified Mind.

With the release of Episode Revenant on October 8, every GoS weapon can now be crafted at the Enclave on Mars, providing Guardians with a renewed incentive to run the Vex-themed endgame activity.

As with all Raids, each encounter has an individual drop table. Here’s everything you need to know about Garden of Salvation’s loot table, including the maximizing efficiency when hunting for specific drops and Patterns.

Garden of Salvation Encounters & Loot Tables

Garden of Salvation’s first three encounters can drop two different weapons and one armor piece, while the fourth and final encounter can drop one weapon and two different armor pieces.

Encounter 1:
Evade		Encounter 2:
Summon		Encounter 3: Consecrated MindEncounter 4: Sanctified Mind
destiny 2 zealot's reward
Zealot’s Reward		destiny 2 garden of salvation raid prophet of doom
Prophet of Doom		destiny 2 garden of salvation raid ancient gospel
Ancient Gospel		destiny 2 garden of salvation raid omniscient eye
Omniscient Eye
destiny 2 garden of salvation raid accrued redemption
Accrued Redemption		destiny 2 garden of salvation raid reckless oracle
Reckless Oracle		destiny 2 garden of salvation raid sacred provenance
Sacred Provenance		destiny 2 garden of salvation mask of righteousness
Mask of Righteousness
destiny 2 garden of salvation boots of ascendancy
Boots of Ascendancy		destiny 2 garden of salvation gloves of exaltation
Gloves of Exaltation		destiny 2 robes of transcenence
Robes of Transcendence		destiny 2 garden of salvation temptation's bond
Temptation’s Bond

All weapons and best perks

While it’s now possible to obtain Patterns for every Garden of Salvation weapon, bypassing the need to rely on RNG to obtain god rolls, you’ll still get plenty of randomly rolled drops during the unlock process.

It’s also worth noting that Bungie added new perks to some of Garden of Salvation’s weapons in Revenant. Here are the best perks to look out for on each reprised weapon:

WEAPONPERK COLUMN 1PERK COLUMN 2
destiny 2 zealot's reward
Zealot’s Reward
Void Fusion Rifle		Under Pressure
Destabilizing Rounds
Auto-Loading Holster
Feeding Frenzy		Closing Time
Reservoir Burst
Controlled Burst
Kickstart
Rampage
destiny 2 garden of salvation raid prophet of doom
Prophet of Doom
Arc Shotgun		Threat Detector
Reconstruction
Threat Remover
Slideways
Envious Arsenal
Pugilist		Closing Time
Opening Shot
Voltshot
Trench Barrel
One-Two Punch
destiny 2 garden of salvation raid reckless oracle
Reckless Oracle
Void Auto Rifle		Destabilizing Rounds
Subsistence
Keep Away
Tap the Trigger		Paracausal Affinity
Repulsor Brace
Kill Clip
One for All
Dynamic Sway Reduction
destiny 2 garden of salvation raid omniscient eye
Omniscient Eye
Solar Sniper Rifle		Fourth Time’s the Charm
Lone Wolf
Lead from Gold
Mulligan
Elemental Capacitor
Envious Arsenal		Precision Instrument
Snapshot Sights
Box Breathing
Vorpal Weapon
Closing Time
destiny 2 garden of salvation raid accrued redemption
Accrued Redemption
Kinetic Bow		Archer’s Tempo
Successful Warm-Up
Offhand Strike
To the Pain
Tunnel Vision		Kinetic Tremors
Archer’s Gambit
Firefly
Explosive Head
destiny 2 garden of salvation raid sacred provenance
Sacred Provenance
Kinetic Pulse Rifle		Rapid Hit
Demolitionist
Killing Wind
Heating Up		Kinetic Tremors
Kill Clip
Desperado
Headseeker
Desperate Measures
destiny 2 garden of salvation raid ancient gospel
Ancient Gospel
Void Hand Cannon		Rampage
Destabilizing Rounds
Lone Wolf
Eye of the Storm
Demolitionist
Rapid Hit		Kill Clip
Explosive Payload
Swashbuckler

Garden of Salvation Exotic Weapon – Divinity

Destiny 2 Divinity Exotic WeaponBungie

Alongside Necrochasm from Crota’s End, Divinity is one of only two Raid Exotics tied to the completion of an Exotic quest.

While this means you won’t need to rely on RNG for the support Trace Rifle to drop, you will need to complete the Divine Fragmentation quest, started by defeating Zeteon, Redemptive Mind, in the Lunar Battlegrounds on the Moon and picking up the item it drops.

The quest involves completing a series of secret puzzles within Garden of Salvation and the raid itself in a single sitting.

Garden of Salvation Raid Armor

garden of salvation raid armor sets destiny 2

Garden of Salvation’s armor has access to a series of unique mods specifically geared toward providing buffs inside the Raid. The full list is as follows:

Mod NameCostEffect
Relay Defender1Gain an increase to weapon damage while within 5 meters of an active vex relay. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase it’s benefit.
Enhanced Relay Defender3Gain a powerful increase to weapon damage while within 5 meters of an active Vex Relay.
Resistant Tether1Gain an increase to weapon damage while within 5 meters of an active vex relay. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase its benefit.
Enhanced Resistant Tether3Gain powerful damage resistance while part of a tether chain. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase this benefit.
Voltaic Mote Collector1Gain an overshield after you collect 10 motes. This mods effect does not stack with other copies of this mod.
Enhanced Voltaic Mote Collector3Gain an overshield after you collect 5 motes. This mods effect does not stack with other copies of this mod.
Voltaic Ammo Collector1Increases the chances of finding heavy ammo while you have the voltaic overflow buff. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase the benefit.
Enhanced Voltaic Ammo Collector3Greatly increases the chances of finding heavy ammo while you have the voltaic overflow buff. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase the benefit.

Is Garden of Salvation’s loot farmable?

As standard, each encounter of a Raid will only drop loot once per character, per week. When included as one of two Weekly Featured Raids, however, every Garden of Salvation encounter can be farmed for loot without limit, making the grind for god rolls and Red Borders exponentially faster.

See the full rotation schedule for more information on when GoS will next be featured.

Deepsight Signal Quest

destiny 2 garden of salvation deepsight signal questCompleting Deepsight Signal unlocks the ability to purchase Garden of Salvation weapon Patterns from Hawthorne.

Added with Episode Revenant, Deepsight Signal is a quest obtainable from Hawthorne in the Tower. Completing every encounter (this doesn’t have to be in one sitting) will unlock the ability to purchase one Red Border Garden of Salvation weapon of your choice from the vendor per week.

Garden of Salvation Memento

destiny 2 garden of salvation mementoGarden of Salvation’s Memento is obtained by clearing the entire Raid without wiping.

Also introduced with Revenant, a new Memento themed around Garden of Salvation is obtainable by completing the entire Raid without incurring any hard wipes. The cosmetic skin can be applied to any non-Exotic weapon and only one Memento can be held in your inventory at a time.

That’s a wrap on our guide for Destiny 2’s Garden of Salvation loot table, but if you’re looking for more information on Episode Revenant, check out our hub as well as our up-to-date tier list ranking the best PvE and PvP Exotic weapons.

