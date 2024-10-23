Destiny 2 Garden of Salvation loot table: All raid weapons and armor
Added in 2019’s Shadowkeep expansion, Destiny 2’s Garden of Salvation Raid holds seven weapons and three armor sets in its coffers, ready to be plundered by Fireteams that dare to venture inside and confront the Sanctified Mind.
With the release of Episode Revenant on October 8, every GoS weapon can now be crafted at the Enclave on Mars, providing Guardians with a renewed incentive to run the Vex-themed endgame activity.
As with all Raids, each encounter has an individual drop table. Here’s everything you need to know about Garden of Salvation’s loot table, including the maximizing efficiency when hunting for specific drops and Patterns.
Garden of Salvation Encounters & Loot Tables
Garden of Salvation’s first three encounters can drop two different weapons and one armor piece, while the fourth and final encounter can drop one weapon and two different armor pieces.
|Encounter 1:
Evade
|Encounter 2:
Summon
|Encounter 3: Consecrated Mind
|Encounter 4: Sanctified Mind
Zealot’s Reward
Prophet of Doom
Ancient Gospel
Omniscient Eye
Accrued Redemption
Reckless Oracle
Sacred Provenance
Mask of Righteousness
Boots of Ascendancy
Gloves of Exaltation
Robes of Transcendence
Temptation’s Bond
All weapons and best perks
While it’s now possible to obtain Patterns for every Garden of Salvation weapon, bypassing the need to rely on RNG to obtain god rolls, you’ll still get plenty of randomly rolled drops during the unlock process.
It’s also worth noting that Bungie added new perks to some of Garden of Salvation’s weapons in Revenant. Here are the best perks to look out for on each reprised weapon:
|WEAPON
|PERK COLUMN 1
|PERK COLUMN 2
Zealot’s Reward
Void Fusion Rifle
|Under Pressure
Destabilizing Rounds
Auto-Loading Holster
Feeding Frenzy
|Closing Time
Reservoir Burst
Controlled Burst
Kickstart
Rampage
Prophet of Doom
Arc Shotgun
|Threat Detector
Reconstruction
Threat Remover
Slideways
Envious Arsenal
Pugilist
|Closing Time
Opening Shot
Voltshot
Trench Barrel
One-Two Punch
Reckless Oracle
Void Auto Rifle
|Destabilizing Rounds
Subsistence
Keep Away
Tap the Trigger
|Paracausal Affinity
Repulsor Brace
Kill Clip
One for All
Dynamic Sway Reduction
Omniscient Eye
Solar Sniper Rifle
|Fourth Time’s the Charm
Lone Wolf
Lead from Gold
Mulligan
Elemental Capacitor
Envious Arsenal
|Precision Instrument
Snapshot Sights
Box Breathing
Vorpal Weapon
Closing Time
Accrued Redemption
Kinetic Bow
|Archer’s Tempo
Successful Warm-Up
Offhand Strike
To the Pain
Tunnel Vision
|Kinetic Tremors
Archer’s Gambit
Firefly
Explosive Head
Sacred Provenance
Kinetic Pulse Rifle
|Rapid Hit
Demolitionist
Killing Wind
Heating Up
|Kinetic Tremors
Kill Clip
Desperado
Headseeker
Desperate Measures
Ancient Gospel
Void Hand Cannon
|Rampage
Destabilizing Rounds
Lone Wolf
Eye of the Storm
Demolitionist
Rapid Hit
|Kill Clip
Explosive Payload
Swashbuckler
Garden of Salvation Exotic Weapon – Divinity
Alongside Necrochasm from Crota’s End, Divinity is one of only two Raid Exotics tied to the completion of an Exotic quest.
While this means you won’t need to rely on RNG for the support Trace Rifle to drop, you will need to complete the Divine Fragmentation quest, started by defeating Zeteon, Redemptive Mind, in the Lunar Battlegrounds on the Moon and picking up the item it drops.
The quest involves completing a series of secret puzzles within Garden of Salvation and the raid itself in a single sitting.
Garden of Salvation Raid Armor
Garden of Salvation’s armor has access to a series of unique mods specifically geared toward providing buffs inside the Raid. The full list is as follows:
|Mod Name
|Cost
|Effect
|Relay Defender
|1
|Gain an increase to weapon damage while within 5 meters of an active vex relay. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase it’s benefit.
|Enhanced Relay Defender
|3
|Gain a powerful increase to weapon damage while within 5 meters of an active Vex Relay.
|Resistant Tether
|1
|Gain an increase to weapon damage while within 5 meters of an active vex relay. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase its benefit.
|Enhanced Resistant Tether
|3
|Gain powerful damage resistance while part of a tether chain. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase this benefit.
|Voltaic Mote Collector
|1
|Gain an overshield after you collect 10 motes. This mods effect does not stack with other copies of this mod.
|Enhanced Voltaic Mote Collector
|3
|Gain an overshield after you collect 5 motes. This mods effect does not stack with other copies of this mod.
|Voltaic Ammo Collector
|1
|Increases the chances of finding heavy ammo while you have the voltaic overflow buff. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase the benefit.
|Enhanced Voltaic Ammo Collector
|3
|Greatly increases the chances of finding heavy ammo while you have the voltaic overflow buff. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase the benefit.
Is Garden of Salvation’s loot farmable?
As standard, each encounter of a Raid will only drop loot once per character, per week. When included as one of two Weekly Featured Raids, however, every Garden of Salvation encounter can be farmed for loot without limit, making the grind for god rolls and Red Borders exponentially faster.
See the full rotation schedule for more information on when GoS will next be featured.
Deepsight Signal Quest
Added with Episode Revenant, Deepsight Signal is a quest obtainable from Hawthorne in the Tower. Completing every encounter (this doesn’t have to be in one sitting) will unlock the ability to purchase one Red Border Garden of Salvation weapon of your choice from the vendor per week.
Garden of Salvation Memento
Also introduced with Revenant, a new Memento themed around Garden of Salvation is obtainable by completing the entire Raid without incurring any hard wipes. The cosmetic skin can be applied to any non-Exotic weapon and only one Memento can be held in your inventory at a time.
That’s a wrap on our guide for Destiny 2’s Garden of Salvation loot table, but if you’re looking for more information on Episode Revenant, check out our hub as well as our up-to-date tier list ranking the best PvE and PvP Exotic weapons.