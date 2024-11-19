GamingDestiny

Destiny 2’s new Revenant Act 2 Shotgun is Deadlock 2.0 and easier to farm

Joe Pring
destiny 2 scavenger's fate featured

The second chapter in Destiny 2’s ongoing Episode Revenant is now live with weekly reset, bringing with it a host of sandbox additions, including a new Shotgun guaranteed to dominate PvP.

Scavenger’s Fate joins the existing ranks of top-tier Precision Frame Shotguns like Matador 64 and Deadlock. Like the latter, this Void-element boomstick has access to new perks introduced with Revenant Act 2, including the coveted Lone Wolf and Closing Time combo.

What’s more, unlike Deadlock, which can only be obtained by playing Competitive Crucible, Scavenger’s Fate is farmable from the infinitely more accessible Onslaught: Salvation and Tomb of Elders seasonal activities. Sadly, Bungie removed the ability to craft seasonal weapons with Revenant, so you’ll still have to pray that luck’s on your side to get the following god roll.

  • Barrel: Smoothbore
  • Magazine: Accurized Rounds
  • Perk 1: Lone Wolf
  • Perk 2: Closing Time
  • Masterwork: Range
scavenger's fate destiny 2 revenant act 2

Meta Analysis

Lone Wolf and Closing Time have quickly become best-in-slot perks for Special weapons in PvP due to the huge number of buffs they confer without any conditional setup or timer management.

As Special weapons seldom reach a full magazine in Crucible, Closing Time’s maximum +20 Range bonus whenever a weapon’s magazine is almost exhausted is essentially permanently active.

Combined with Lone Wolf, which provides boosts to aim assist, ADS speed, and airborne effectiveness when no allies are nearby, even mediocre Shotguns become potent, no less those with already strong base stats.

Scavenger’s Fate and Deadlock’s stats line up almost identically, the biggest difference being that the former sacrifices a few points in Range for additional aim assist. These margins are incredibly small, however, and will only prove relevant in fringe cases.

For more meta-analysis of Destiny 2’s best weapons in Revenant Act 2, read about the Sidearm that’s usurped Brigand’s Law and get the lowdown on every seasonal weapon’s perk pools in our full breakdown.

