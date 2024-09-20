Destiny 2 Revenant Act 1: Release date and everything we know

Destiny 2 Revenant Act 1 is right around the corner, with the looter shooter’s next episode promising to deliver a wide range of new exciting content and some big changes.

With Echoes Act 3 coming to an end soon, the next chapter of Destiny 2 will take its place. It’s no secret that the game’s player count has taken a hit as of late, so there’s a lot of pressure on Bungie to deliver this time around.

Thankfully, there’s a lot to be excited about since Revenant will be reworking how season’s work. The upcoming episode will be making substantial changes to the structure of seasons, hopefully giving Guardians a reason to log on again.

As expected, there’s also a lot of new content coming. Here’s everything we know about Episode Revenant, including its release date, what’s coming in Act 1, and all of the new weapons and armor that have already been confirmed.

Revenant Act 1 will get underway on October 8, 2024, after the weekly reset. The first act of the episode will run until November 19, when Act 2 will arrive and add more content for players to farm.

For your convenience, here’s when the weekly reset will take place in a variety of time zones, and you’ll be able to play:

Pacific Time (PT): 10:00 – Tuesday, October 8

10:00 – Tuesday, October 8 Eastern Time (ET): 13:00 – Tuesday, October 8

13:00 – Tuesday, October 8 British Summer Time (BST): 18:00 – Tuesday, October 8

18:00 – Tuesday, October 8 Central European Summer Time (CEST): 19:00 – Tuesday, October 8

19:00 – Tuesday, October 8 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 03:00 – Wednesday, October 9

Bungie

Exotic mission

A new Exotic mission is coming in Episode Revenant, adding yet another unique and powerful weapon to Destiny’s arsenal. This will be the first mission added since Encore introduced Choir of One in Echoes Act 3, an incredibly powerful Void Auto Rifle.

However, the specifics of what this mission will be or what Exotic weapon will be added are currently unknown. Bungie will reveal more information in the future, and we’ll update this when we know more.

Revenant dungeon

A new dungeon will be added in Revenant Act 1, arriving shortly after the episode’s release date. It will be both the first dungeon added since Warlord’s Ruin and since The Final Shape was released in June 2024.

Although information on the new dungeon is scarce, Bungie promised in a TWID posted on September 19 that they would share more information in the near future, including its name, some of the available rewards, and the dungeon’s overall theme. We’ll be sure to keep you updated.

New weapons and armor

Revenant Act 1 will add three sets of seasonal armor, one for each class, and several weapons for players to farm. You’ll be able to get these as drops from seasonal activities or focus them at the new vendor in the H.E.L.M.

The new weapons and armor will be based on the Fallen and focus on delivering a “dark fantasy theme,” as outlined in ‘The Journey Ahead’ stream held back in June 2024. Here’s official art of some of the confirmed weapons and armor that you’ll be able to get in Episode Revenant:

Article continues after ad











Potion Crafting mechanic

For the first time in Destiny 2, Revenant Act 1 will make it possible for players to create their own potions using the new potion crafting mechanic. These concoctions will boost various gameplay aspects, making them essential for getting the most out of your time.

So far, Bungie has revealed two potion types that you’ll be able to create: Combat Potions and Loot Potions. Here are the gameplay effects of both of those:

Combat potions will boost the Revenant Artifact, enhancing the effects of specific perks to make them even more effective.

Loot potions let you have agency over what rewards you earn from activities, giving you the ability to farm specific loot more easily.

Bungie

Episode Revenant: Artifact perks

Bungie has yet to reveal anything specific about the Revenant Artifact, but we do know that it will feature 25 perks in Act 1. This will include five perks for each column, and you’ll be able to unlock more as you level up the season pass.

A further 10 perks will be added to the artifact in later acts, with Act 2 and Act 3 introducing five each. The specifics of these are unknown, but Echoes’ Artifact saw new weapon perks and even some older perks returning from past artifacts, so you can expect something similar in Revenant.

No more time-gated content

Episode Revenant is restructuring Destiny 2’s seasonal content model, removing time-gated content entirely, and letting Guardians play everything a new Act has to offer on day one.

That means when Revenant Act 1 is released, you’ll be able to complete all of its seasonal story right away, rather than having to return each week. Explaining their reason for this change, Bungie stated: “Our goal is to give players an opportunity to play at their own pace. We’ll be monitoring feedback when these changes go live.”

Power level caps increased

The Power Cap is being boosted by 10 in Revenant Act 1, so you’ll need to farm more Pinnacle drops to make sure that your gear isn’t holding you back. As before, these will be available from weekly rewards in both featured and ritual activities.

Here are the new power caps for Episode Revenant::

Base Power: 1900

1900 Soft Cap: 1950

1950 Powerful Cap: 2000

2000 Pinnalce Cap: 2010

Titan class rework

Dexerto

Revenant Act 1 will roll out the first part of the Titan class rework, which look to change the class’ core identity from just being the punching class, while also making them more viable in endgame content.

The most notable change is that Barricade will now taunt enemies, allowing Titans to draw aggro like a tank in an MMORPG. This taunt will force nearby combatants to shoot your barrier rather than your fireteam, giving Destiny’s rendition of Spartans more utility than ever.

This change is in addition to a huge variety of buffs that make most Titan abilities, fragments, and aspects more useful. You can check out all of the changes on the early patch notes, which also detail a range of changes for Hunter and Warlock mains.

For more on Destiny 2, check out the best PvE weapons and best PvP weapons to use in the current meta, as well which Hunter builds, Titan builds, and Warlock builds are most popular right now.