All new Destiny 2 Exotics coming in The Final Shape: Weapons, Armor, & Class items

With Destiny 2’s last expansion in the Light and Darkness Saga, Bungie is breaking the sandbox wide open with a wealth of game-changing loot. Here’s every new Exotic on the way in The Final Shape.

A decade since Guardians were first brought to life by Peter Dinklage as the original Ghost, the Light and Darkness Saga is now drawing to a close. With The Final Shape on June 4, Destiny 2 as we know it will forever change.

What happens after we confront The Witness? Where does the franchise go from here, Destiny 3? What will become of our all-powerful Guardians? These questions and more remain answerless, but one thing we do know for certain is we won’t be going quietly into that good night. With a wide range of new Exotics, we’re taking the fight straight to our biggest threat yet.

From powerful Exotic weapons to game-changing Class Items, there’s plenty to be excited about. So here’s the full rundown on every new Exotic that we know about in The Final Shape.

Contents:

How many new Exotics are there in Destiny 2: The Final Shape?

Thus far, we know The Final Shape has at least 13 new Exotics on the way. While that’s the total revealed to date, there’s always a chance a few extra surprises bubble up once Guardians jump in.

This exact figure has been consistent for a number of years now, however. Both Lightfall and The Witch Queen also brought 13 new Exotics each to the sandbox. You have to go back to 2020’s Beyond Light to find an expansion with fewer new additions at 12.

All new Exotic Weapons coming in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Tessellation: Exotic Fusion Rifle

Bungie

First up comes Tesselation, a pre-order bonus for The Final Shape. Technically having been available since August, 2023, this counts as an Exotic for the new expansion as the only means of acquiring it is by pre-ordering The Final Shape.

Khvostov 7G-0X: Exotic Auto Rifle

Bungie

Next we have the familiar Khvostov Exotic Auto Rifle, a fan-favorite returning once again in The Final Shape. With a long history in the franchise, this AR was technically the first weapon Guardians ever used in vanilla Destiny, broken sight and all. It made a triumphant return as an Exotic in 2016’s Rise of Iron expansion, and now, it’s on its way to Destiny 2 as part of The Final Shape.

Although specific details are being kept under wraps, Bungie has teased one function of the new Khbostov: The seventh shot of every magazine becomes a ricochet round that can damage multiple targets.

Still Hunt: Exotic Sniper Rifle

Bungie

Still Hunt joins the list of Sniper Rifles in Destiny 2 when The Final Shape arrives. This unique Exotic lets Guardians “charge up” its power in order to fire off “golden gun shots,” much like a Hunter would. While it’s unclear if the damage matches that of the Hunter’s Super, it does appear to one-shot just about any unshielded non-boss target in PVE.

Microcosm: Exotic Trace Rifle

Bungie

Rounding out the new Exotic Weapons in The Final Shape is the Microcosm, a Heavy Trace Rifle. Specifically designed to take down enemy shields, this Exotic gains a massive boost when targeting shielded foes. It appears damage goes back to normal when firing at unshielded foes, so be sure to cycle through your guns quickly with this in your arsenal.

All new Exotic Armor coming in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

All Warlock Exotics in The Final Shape

Mataiodoxia: Exotic Warlock chest armor

Bungie

Suspend your enemies in the air with this Strand-based Warlock Exotic, using arcane needles to then detonate a lethal explosion.

Speaker’s Sight: Exotic Warlock helmet

Bungie

Details on the Speaker’s Sight helmet haven’t yet been revealed beyond some simply flavor text on Bungie’s site. “Study the voice. Gaze into the heart.”

All Titan Exotics in The Final Shape

Hazardous Propulsion: Exotic chest armor

Bungie

The Hazardous Propulsion Exotic adds even more firepower to the Titan’s arsenal, sending forth “a bevy of rockets” when using your class ability.

Wishful Ignorance: Exotic Gauntlet

Bungie

Nothing is known about the Wishful Ignorance Exotic just yet, other than it looks to pack a punch. “Every enemy of the Vanguard had a plan until…”

All Hunter Exotics in The Final Shape

Gift Conviction: Exotic Hunter chest armor

Bungie

Packing one hell of a punch is the Gift Conviction Exotic, adding ‘bouncing Arc explosives’ to the Hunter’s loadout. After a few seconds in the arena, these small but deadly projectiles can wipe out all manner of small foes in your path.

Balance of Power: Exotic Hunter leg armor

Bungie

“Into the Traveler, the hunt continues,” Bungie’s flavor text for this Exotic reads. Beyond that, nothing else is known about this new armor piece just yet.

All new Exotic Class Items coming in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Each class gets a game-changing Exotic Class Item in The Final Shape. You can brush up on all the tantalizing perk combinations with our full guide here.

Existentialism: Exotic Hunter cloak

Bungie

Stoicism: Exotic Titan mark

Bungie

Solipsism: Exotic Warlock bond

Bungie

While that’s the full list of Exotics already confirmed for The Final Shape, we’ll be sure to update you here as any new additions come to light.