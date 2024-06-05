GamingDestiny

Destiny 2 The Final Shape: All Pale Heart Weapons and Perk Combinations

Liam Ho
Destiny 2 Guardians in The Final ShapeBungie

The Final Shape has finally arrived in Destiny 2, bringing the new location the Pale Heart of the Traveler, alongside new weapons and perks with it. Here’s everything you need to know about the weapons and their perk combinations.

Destiny 2’s Guardians have finally arrived in the Pale Heart of the Traveler. Faced with a new threat, there’s a tonne of new weapons to pick up and take down enemies with. Weapons in Destiny 2 are generally tied to a certain activity or zone, with the Pale Heart of The Traveler being no different.

Want to know what weapons are on offer in the final zone of Destiny 2? We’ve got you covered.

Destiny 2 Pale Heart Weapons and Perk Combinations

Pale Heart Weapon Origin Trait – Dealer’s Choice

Every weapon available from the Pale Heart of the Traveler will roll with the origin trait Dealer’s Choice. The trait reads as follows:

  • Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect.

Bold Endings – Stasis Heavy Burst Hand Cannon

Bold Endings in Destiny 2Bungie
Column 3Column 4
Attrition OrbsDesperate Measures
StrategistDragonfly
Air TriggerMoving Target
To The PainCollective Action
HeadstoneGolden Tricorn
Loose ChangeEye of the Storm
Rapid HitDemolitionist

Someday – Kinetic Precision Frame Shotgun

Someday in Destiny 2Bungie
Column 3Column 4
Threat DetectorCascade Point
Loose ChangeSwashbuckler
Lead From GoldOpening Shot
Elemental CapacitorCollective Action
Threat RemoverBarrel Constrictor
StrategistVorpal Weapon
Dual LoaderRecombination

The Call – Strand Rocket-Assisted Sidearm

The Call in Destiny 2Bungie
Column 3Column 4
DemolitionistOne For All
Stats For AllDesperate Measures
SubsistenceAdrenaline Junkie
StrategistVorpal Weapon
Lead From GoldGolden Tricorn
SliceMultikill Clip
Beacon RoundsHatchling

No Hesitation – Solar Support Frame Auto Rifle

No Hesitation Destiny 2Bungie
Column 3Column 4
SubsistenceIncandescent
EnsembleAttrition Orbs
Grave RobberFrenzy
DemolitionistDistribution Break
OverflowCircle of Life
StrategistDesperate Measures
PhysicSurrounded

Axial Lacuna – Solar Precision Frame Fusion Rifle

Axial Larcuna Destiny 2Bungie
Column 3Column 4
Keep AwayVorpal Weapon
ReconstructionFrenzy
Threat DetectorSurrounded
Firmly PlantedKickstart
Eye of the StormControlled Burst
DemolitionistIncandescent
CorneredDesperate Measures

Embraced Identity – Void Adaptive Frame Sniper Rifle

Embraced Identity in D2Bungie
Column 3Column 4
Attrition OrbsHigh Ground
DemolitionistMoving Target
PermeabilityBox Breathing
Destabilizing RoundsElemental Capacitor
Rewind RoundsFourth Time’s The Charm
Opening ShotRedirection
ReconstructionPrecision Instrument

Pro Memoria – Strand Aggressive Frame Machine Gun

Pro Memoria Destiny 2Bungie
Column 3Column 4
HatchlingCollection Action
DemolotionistDesperate Measures
StrategistTarget Lock
Attrition OrbsFrenzy
To The PainDragonfly
ReconstructionTap the Trigger
Envious AssassinBait & Switch

False Idols – Solar Vortex Frame Sword

False Idols Destiny 2Bungie
Column 3Column 4
StrategistVorpal Weapon
Attrition OrbsCounterattack
WellspringCollective Action
UnrelentingOne For All
Duelist’s TranceSurrounded
IncandescentChain Reaction
Relentless StrikesBait & Switch

