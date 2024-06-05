Destiny 2 The Final Shape: All Pale Heart Weapons and Perk Combinations

Destiny 2 The Final Shape: All Pale Heart Weapons and Perk CombinationsBungie
The Final Shape has finally arrived in Destiny 2, bringing the new location the Pale Heart of the Traveler, alongside new weapons and perks with it. Here’s everything you need to know about the weapons and their perk combinations.
Destiny 2’s Guardians have finally arrived in the Pale Heart of the Traveler. Faced with a new threat, there’s a tonne of new weapons to pick up and take down enemies with. Weapons in Destiny 2 are generally tied to a certain activity or zone, with the Pale Heart of The Traveler being no different.
Want to know what weapons are on offer in the final zone of Destiny 2? We’ve got you covered.
Destiny 2 Pale Heart Weapons and Perk Combinations
Pale Heart Weapon Origin Trait – Dealer’s Choice
Every weapon available from the Pale Heart of the Traveler will roll with the origin trait Dealer’s Choice. The trait reads as follows:
- Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect.
Bold Endings – Stasis Heavy Burst Hand Cannon
|Column 3
|Column 4
|Attrition Orbs
|Desperate Measures
|Strategist
|Dragonfly
|Air Trigger
|Moving Target
|To The Pain
|Collective Action
|Headstone
|Golden Tricorn
|Loose Change
|Eye of the Storm
|Rapid Hit
|Demolitionist
Someday – Kinetic Precision Frame Shotgun
|Column 3
|Column 4
|Threat Detector
|Cascade Point
|Loose Change
|Swashbuckler
|Lead From Gold
|Opening Shot
|Elemental Capacitor
|Collective Action
|Threat Remover
|Barrel Constrictor
|Strategist
|Vorpal Weapon
|Dual Loader
|Recombination
The Call – Strand Rocket-Assisted Sidearm
|Column 3
|Column 4
|Demolitionist
|One For All
|Stats For All
|Desperate Measures
|Subsistence
|Adrenaline Junkie
|Strategist
|Vorpal Weapon
|Lead From Gold
|Golden Tricorn
|Slice
|Multikill Clip
|Beacon Rounds
|Hatchling
No Hesitation – Solar Support Frame Auto Rifle
|Column 3
|Column 4
|Subsistence
|Incandescent
|Ensemble
|Attrition Orbs
|Grave Robber
|Frenzy
|Demolitionist
|Distribution Break
|Overflow
|Circle of Life
|Strategist
|Desperate Measures
|Physic
|Surrounded
Axial Lacuna – Solar Precision Frame Fusion Rifle
|Column 3
|Column 4
|Keep Away
|Vorpal Weapon
|Reconstruction
|Frenzy
|Threat Detector
|Surrounded
|Firmly Planted
|Kickstart
|Eye of the Storm
|Controlled Burst
|Demolitionist
|Incandescent
|Cornered
|Desperate Measures
Embraced Identity – Void Adaptive Frame Sniper Rifle
|Column 3
|Column 4
|Attrition Orbs
|High Ground
|Demolitionist
|Moving Target
|Permeability
|Box Breathing
|Destabilizing Rounds
|Elemental Capacitor
|Rewind Rounds
|Fourth Time’s The Charm
|Opening Shot
|Redirection
|Reconstruction
|Precision Instrument
Pro Memoria – Strand Aggressive Frame Machine Gun
|Column 3
|Column 4
|Hatchling
|Collection Action
|Demolotionist
|Desperate Measures
|Strategist
|Target Lock
|Attrition Orbs
|Frenzy
|To The Pain
|Dragonfly
|Reconstruction
|Tap the Trigger
|Envious Assassin
|Bait & Switch
False Idols – Solar Vortex Frame Sword
|Column 3
|Column 4
|Strategist
|Vorpal Weapon
|Attrition Orbs
|Counterattack
|Wellspring
|Collective Action
|Unrelenting
|One For All
|Duelist’s Trance
|Surrounded
|Incandescent
|Chain Reaction
|Relentless Strikes
|Bait & Switch