Destiny 2 The Final Shape: All Pale Heart Weapons and Perk Combinations

The Final Shape has finally arrived in Destiny 2, bringing the new location the Pale Heart of the Traveler, alongside new weapons and perks with it. Here’s everything you need to know about the weapons and their perk combinations.

Destiny 2’s Guardians have finally arrived in the Pale Heart of the Traveler. Faced with a new threat, there’s a tonne of new weapons to pick up and take down enemies with. Weapons in Destiny 2 are generally tied to a certain activity or zone, with the Pale Heart of The Traveler being no different.

Want to know what weapons are on offer in the final zone of Destiny 2? We’ve got you covered.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 Pale Heart Weapons and Perk Combinations

Pale Heart Weapon Origin Trait – Dealer’s Choice

Every weapon available from the Pale Heart of the Traveler will roll with the origin trait Dealer’s Choice. The trait reads as follows:

Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect.

Bold Endings – Stasis Heavy Burst Hand Cannon

Bungie

Column 3 Column 4 Attrition Orbs Desperate Measures Strategist Dragonfly Air Trigger Moving Target To The Pain Collective Action Headstone Golden Tricorn Loose Change Eye of the Storm Rapid Hit Demolitionist

Someday – Kinetic Precision Frame Shotgun

Bungie

Column 3 Column 4 Threat Detector Cascade Point Loose Change Swashbuckler Lead From Gold Opening Shot Elemental Capacitor Collective Action Threat Remover Barrel Constrictor Strategist Vorpal Weapon Dual Loader Recombination

The Call – Strand Rocket-Assisted Sidearm

Bungie

Column 3 Column 4 Demolitionist One For All Stats For All Desperate Measures Subsistence Adrenaline Junkie Strategist Vorpal Weapon Lead From Gold Golden Tricorn Slice Multikill Clip Beacon Rounds Hatchling

No Hesitation – Solar Support Frame Auto Rifle

Bungie

Column 3 Column 4 Subsistence Incandescent Ensemble Attrition Orbs Grave Robber Frenzy Demolitionist Distribution Break Overflow Circle of Life Strategist Desperate Measures Physic Surrounded

Axial Lacuna – Solar Precision Frame Fusion Rifle

Bungie

Column 3 Column 4 Keep Away Vorpal Weapon Reconstruction Frenzy Threat Detector Surrounded Firmly Planted Kickstart Eye of the Storm Controlled Burst Demolitionist Incandescent Cornered Desperate Measures

Embraced Identity – Void Adaptive Frame Sniper Rifle

Bungie

Column 3 Column 4 Attrition Orbs High Ground Demolitionist Moving Target Permeability Box Breathing Destabilizing Rounds Elemental Capacitor Rewind Rounds Fourth Time’s The Charm Opening Shot Redirection Reconstruction Precision Instrument

Pro Memoria – Strand Aggressive Frame Machine Gun

Bungie

Column 3 Column 4 Hatchling Collection Action Demolotionist Desperate Measures Strategist Target Lock Attrition Orbs Frenzy To The Pain Dragonfly Reconstruction Tap the Trigger Envious Assassin Bait & Switch

False Idols – Solar Vortex Frame Sword

Bungie