Destiny 2 Prismatic Subclass guide

The arrival of The Final Shape marks the conclusion of the Light and Darkness Saga in Destiny 2. As such, Bungie is making some big changes to raise the power of Guardians in this final chapter. A huge part of this is the new Prismatic subclass.

The Prismatic subclass is a revolutionary addition perfect for fans of the game. Drawing from the full range of existing powers (alongside some new ones), it will open the floor up to in-depth buildcrafting.

Essentially, it is giving Guardians the ability to unleash everything they have learned over the last ten years. It is markedly different from the previous additions of Stasis and Strand, as the setup exclusively makes use of the other five subclasses. The most significant additions come when the player enters Transcendence (more on that later).

Article continues after ad

With all of that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the Prismatic subclass.

Article continues after ad

What is the Prismatic subclass?

The Prismatic subclass is based on the premise of allowing Guardians to wield the Light and Dark simultaneously. Supers, grenades, melee abilities, and Aspects are all drawn from the existing five subclasses, encouraging players to combine them for maximum effectiveness.

This new skill set is complemented by the ability to select from all of the existing movement types and class abilities. To access the full array of build options, players must unlock them by completing missions and activities.

It’s difficult to overstate just how significant this is for Destiny 2. The development team themselves described it as “a little bit game-breaking” in a recent live stream revealing the subclass and, with the array of builds on offer to players, that’s likely to be true.

Article continues after ad

It’s important to note that this will not be a full array of every ability from every subclass. Instead, there is a curated set of options from across the spectrum, including some historically underutilized abilities that should find a new lease of life among the other Prismatic build choices.

Article continues after ad

In the first instance, Guardians will be provided with a Prismatic starter build. This allows the subclass to be used as you progress through the story, rather than having to wait to access it fully.

What is Transcendence?

From a lore perspective, the Prismatic subclass is the culmination of the Guardian’s understanding of Light and Dark. Their new mastery of the elements has led to previously unattainable levels of power, resulting in new gameplay loops.

Article continues after ad

This is where Transcendence comes in, enabling players to use brand-new powers only available within the Prismatic subclass. The first step in accessing these powers is filling up the new Transcendence meter, which appears directly underneath the usual Super meter.

When Guardians deal damage from the traditional Light subclasses (Void, Solar & Arc), the left half of the bar will fill. Equally, the right side of the bar begins to generate when dealing damage via Stasis or Strand. The idea is that it will encourage the balanced use of abilities from across the spectrum.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Kinetic damage fills both bars at a significantly increased rate. That rate further increases if one bar is already filled, allowing Guardians to reach Transcendence more quickly.

Article continues after ad

When Guardians become Transcendent, melee and grenade energy immediately refresh. They also regenerate more quickly, allowing players to lay down a barrage of explosive damage.

To further complement this, the developer is adding Prismatic-specific grenades that are available only while transcendent. All of these deal both Light and Dark damage.

Hunter: Hailfire Spike – Works in a similar way to Spike Grenades, in this case sticking to surfaces and dealing a combination of Stasis and Solar Damage. It explodes in a Solar-charged storm, forming a cyclone that causes burn damage and significantly slows enemies.

Titan: Electrified Snare – This grenade uses Strand and Arc to suspend and electrify enemies. All targets suspended in its web take significant damage over time, as well as chaining lightning to other targets nearby.

Warlock: Freezing Singularity—On detonation, Freezing Singularity forms a black hole, dealing huge Void and Stasis damage. It also suppresses enemies.

Prismatic Hunter guide

With the abilities on offer to Hunters, most players will likely go in one of two directions: survivability or offensive endurance. Either option will be a solid power-play for Hunters., offering all the movement staples to maintain the essence of the class.

The good news for buildcrafters is that the selection of Supers, grenades, and Aspects for Hunters is competitive in all areas. However, the somewhat awkward compatibility of certain subclasses means that most Prismatic builds will likely be themed around two existing subclasses, rather than taking abilities from four or five.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Supers Class Abilities Movement Abilities Melee Abilities Grenade Abilities Aspects Storm’s Edge Marksman’s Dodge* High Jump* Combination Blow Arcbolt Grenade Ascension Golden Gun: Marksman* Gambler’s Dodge* Strafe Jump* Knife Trick* Swarm Grenade* Gunpowder Gamble Silence and Squall* Acrobat’s Dodge* Triple Jump* Withering Blade* Duskfield Grenade* Winter’s Shroud* Silkstrike – Blink* Threaded Spike Grapple Threaded Specter Shadowshot: Deadfall – – Snare Bomb Magnetic Grenade Stylish Executioner* *Starting Abilities

The new Exotic class item further muddies these waters, allowing the class to roll exotic perks from armor items on all classes. This will create situations where Hunters may have the melee invisibility of Assassin’s Cowl alongside the increased damage of an item like Synthoceps.

Sticking with the known quantities, there are some standout combinations from the selections above. Class and movement abilities will likely remain the same, with most going for Triple Jump and Gambler’s Dodge.

The latter is helpful, as Hunters are likely to use melee combo builds again. As such, the Duskfield Grenade is a good choice, slowing and freezing enemies who pass through its dome and allowing the class to close distance.

Article continues after ad

With these options available, leaning into Stasis, with some complementary Void abilities, is likely to be a very effective play. Shadowshot: Deadfall is still the standout Super, bringing utility for group content and excellent crowd control in difficult solo pursuits.

Article continues after ad

Storm’s Edge is also entering the mix and could prove to be effective, though it is difficult to see a use case for it outside of PvP. In that arena, however, its ability to close distance could make it a necessity.

The Melee ability slot is a toss-up between Combination Blow and Withering Blade, depending on build choice. For most melee-focused builds, Combination Blow is the go-to, while Withering Blade is an all-around option for those who prefer to stay further back.

Article continues after ad

Stylish Executioner is often at the top of a Hunter’s priority list, and there is good reason to believe it will remain there for Prismatic builds. Gunpowder Gamble is a solid choice for Solar builds too, though the lower number of Fragment slots may put some people off.

Prismatic Warlock guide

Of the three classes in Destiny 2, Warlock feels the most suited to what Prismatic is trying to do. Most of the abilities included in Prismatic are viable, with the new subclass allowing Warlock to excel across a wide range of playstyles.

Article continues after ad

Though Hunters have generated the most discussion since the Prismatic reveal, there is plenty to like in the options for Warlocks too. Along with Titans, Warlocks offer ample opportunity to use powers from across the existing subclass spectrum, giving you plenty of options to choose from.

Article continues after ad

Supers Class Abilities Movement Abilities Melee Abilities Grenade Abilities Aspects Song of Flame Healing Rift* Burst Glide* Incinerator Snap Healing Grenade Hellion Nova Bomb: Cataclysm* Empowering Rift* Strafe Glide* Pocket Singularity* Vortex Grenade* Feed the Void* Stormtrance Phoenix Dive* Controlled Glide* Chain Lightning Storm Grenade Lightning Surge Winter’s Wrath* – Blink* Penumbral Blast* Coldsnap Grenade* Bleak Watcher* Needlestorm – – Arcane Needle Threadling Grenade Weaver’s Call *Starting Abilities

In all likelihood, Warlocks will be switching between Winter’s Wrath and Nova Bomb: Cataclysm for add clear and boss encounters, respectively. Additionally, Song of Flame is the class’ new Super, and it looks like an impressive option in both PvE and PvP.

One note from the preview for Song of Flame is that it lasted for a long time. Whether this will be the case at launch is unclear. If it does, it could surpass both of the above options for overall damage output.

With grenade spam likely to become a major part of DPS rotations, combining Song of Flame with an exotic like Verity’s Brow could be huge for the Warlock class.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Holding the Solar Super, a combo of Stasis and Void abilities feels appropriate. Freezing enemies with Coldsnap Grenade is likely the sensible play in the first few weeks, with Pocket Singularity for the damage output and volatility.

The new Hellion Aspect is not the first of its type, and it could be an impressive choice. That said, to maximize its effectiveness, many will want to run a Solar-focused build alongside Incinerator Snap and the new Super.

Hellion would also line up well alongside Feed the Void, for an impressive survivability/DPS combo. If Hellion proves to be lagging in the opening weeks, then Bleak Watcher and Feed the Void is the play.

Article continues after ad

This should allow the latter to recharge Warlock grenades quickly, thanks to Devour. In tandem with Bleak Watcher, the class would then be able to roll out Stasis Turrets quickly. Whether Bungie will lower their efficacy depending on the amount deployed remains to be seen.

Article continues after ad

Prismatic Titan guide

Titans are absolute monsters at the worst of times, and the arrival of Prismatic should make them an even more terrifying prospect. In particular, the new Super Twilight Arsenal looks like the most impressive of the three heading into the launch of The Final Shape.

Prismatic Titans might not have the highest potential for buildcrafters, with that title likely going to Hunters, but there is still a lot to like here. Equally, there is a nice range of abilities available that should allow for focused builds in PvE, and particularly PvP.

Article continues after ad

Supers Class Abilities Movement Abilities Melee Abilities Grenade Abilities Aspects Twilight Arsenal Towering Barricade* High Lift* Shield Throw Suppressor Grenade Unbreakable Thundercrash* Rally Barricade* Strafe Lift* Thunderclap* Pulse Grenade* Knockout* Bladefury* Thruster* Catapult Lift* Frenzied Blade* Shackle Grenade* Drengr’s Lash Hammer of Sol – – Hammer Strike Thermite Grenade Consecration Glacial Quake – – Shiver Strike Glacier Grenade Diamond Lance* *Starting Abilities

It is also the class where builds will be drawn from the widest range of subclasses. Of the preexisting Supers, it is a dealer’s choice for Titans. Thundercrash is probably the play for most, though Hammer of Sol will still have its uses.

The new Twilight Arsenal Super looks incredible, particularly for PvP. It allows the Titan to throw three axes at enemies. Additionally, the axes remain behind for teammates to scoop up and use again. The potential for PvP matches is high, particularly with Ward of Dawn not being an option for Prismatic Titans.

Article continues after ad

Class ability options are going to be on a case-by-case basis, with the relevance of Barriers not likely to go away. Equally, Thruster appeals to some for the increased mobility it offers, even if it is more of a solo play choice.

Article continues after ad

Knockout is the standout Aspect on the list, for both health recovery and the amplified status effect following a melee kill. The damage of Consecration also stands out, with the Aspect overchargable thanks to the effect of Knockout.

The freezing effect of Diamond Lance feels unnecessary, bearing in mind many will likely use Glacier Grenade.

Prismatic Fragments guide

In Prismatic builds, Fragments are more important than ever. Where single subclass builds allow gameplay loops and logical synergies across the board, this is a more difficult thing to achieve when borrowing abilities from multiple.

As such, most Prismatic Aspect Fragment allotments have been raised to three, with a few capped at two for potency. This gives the developer and player more avenues to create satisfying and effective gameplay rotations.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The full list of Fragments on offer in the Prismatic subclass is as follows:

Name Description Facet of Balance Rapidly defeating targets with Light damage grants melee energy. Rapidly defeating targets with Dark damage grants grenade energy. Facet of Bravery Defeating targets with grenades grants Volatile Rounds to your Void weapons. Defeating targets with powered melee final blows grants Unraveling Rounds to your Strand weapons. Facet of Dawn* Powered melee hits against targets make you Radiant. Powered melee final blows make both you and nearby allies Radiant. Facet of Defiance Finishers create a detonation that either Jolts, Scorches, Slows, Severs, or makes targets Volatile, based on the damage type of your equipped super. Facet of Dominance Your Void grenades Weaken, and Arc grenades Jolt targets. Facet of Generosity Defeating targets while Transcendent creates Orbs of Power for your allies. Facet of Grace Damaging targets with Kinetic weapons grants you bonus Transcendence energy. Defeating targets with a Super grants you and nearby allies bonus Transcendence energy. Facet of Hope* While you have an elemental buff, your class ability regenerates more quickly. Facet of Justice While Transcendent, your ability final blows explode. Facet of Protection* While surrounded by enemies, you are more resistant to incoming damage. Facet of Purpose* Picking up an Orb of Power grants either Amplified, Restoration, Frost Armor, Woven Mail, or Overshield, based on the damage type of your equipped super. Facet of Ruin* This increases the size and damage of the burst when you shatter a Stasis Crystal or Frozen target and increases the size of Solar Ignitions. *Starting Fragments

The Fragments are dependent on the player running abilities from the appropriate subclass. Facet of Ruin, Facet of Dominance, and Facet of Bravery are examples of this, though all look effective.

Fragments like Facet of Balance and Facet of Grace could be staples in builds thanks to their near-universal application. Most melee builds will run Facet of Protection for survivability in an expansion that promises to challenge even seasoned players.

There are also some nice Orb of Power options to help groups cycle up to their supers quickly, with Fragments like Facet of Generosity and Facet of Purpose available to prevent droughts.

Article continues after ad

In summary, the Prismatic subclass should offer something for everyone, regardless of playstyle. It is unclear what the landscape for the traditional subclasses will be following The Final Shape, but it’s difficult to advocate for anything other than Prismatic, particularly if you’re looking to experiment with builds for your Guardian.