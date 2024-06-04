Destiny 2: How to get Gifted Conviction Hunter Exotic

The arrival of The Final Shape expansion for Destiny 2 has brought with it a significant amount of change for the game. Some important additions come in the form of Exotics, including a new Hunter chest slot item in Gifted Conviction.

The Exotic itself is a bit of a mixed bag, and there will likely be better options, though it should synergize well with some of the additions in the Prismatic subclass. In particular, the new Super and Aspect should make Arc more competitive in high-level activities, and that’s where the Gifted Conviction could rise to relevance.

This Exotic comes with the unique perk, The Gift of Certainty, which causes Arc explosions when players activate Ascension or Tempest Strike. These deal damage and Jolt targets, as well as granting damage resistance, which could come in handy when things threaten to spiral out of hand.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting The Gift of Certainty in The Final Shape.

Where to get the Gifted Conviction Exotic in Destiny 2

Gifted Conviction is only available as an Exotic drop via decryption with Master Rahool. Rahool is serving as a major new reputation vendor in this latest expansion and he will form the backbone of Exotic farming throughout.

Players can trade their Exotic Engrams in for decryption, leveling up with Rahool in the process. When Guardians reset their rank at the end, they unlock the ability to focus Engrams into items of their choosing.

Traditional farms like Legend and Master Lost Sectors will no longer drop these items, removing a major source of Exotics from the game’s general loot pool.

